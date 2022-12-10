Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Tornado Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 1150 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Charenton, or 12 miles northwest of Belle River, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iberia and southeastern St. Martin Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Helena A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. HELENA AND WEST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 1203 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roseland, or near Greensburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central St. Helena and west central Tangipahoa Parishes. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 49 and 51. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. HELENA AND WEST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 1203 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roseland, or near Greensburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central St. Helena and west central Tangipahoa Parishes. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 49 and 51. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...NORTH CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 1139 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Charenton, or near Franklin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iberia, north central St. Mary and southeastern St. Martin Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 1211 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Folsom, or 13 miles east of Amite, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Franklinton around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON PARISHES At 1217 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Enon, or 10 miles southwest of Bogalusa, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central St. Tammany and south central Washington Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1159 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Belle Rose, or near Donaldsonville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Donaldsonville around 1205 PM CST. Geismar around 1215 PM CST. Gonzales and Sorrento around 1225 PM CST. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 173 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 315 PM CST. * At 1210 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Montpelier, Shenandoah, Merrydale, Inniswold, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Greenwell Spring, Village St. George and Brownfields. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 151 and 170. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 17. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Northern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 200 PM CST. * At 1152 AM CST, Doppler radar indicates showers and thunderstorms are weakening and moving out of the area. However, between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell earlier this morning. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eunice, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Kinder, Simmesport, Basile, Oberlin, Elton, Moreauville, Fenton, Palmetto, Morrow, Bayou Current, Bordelonville, Cottonport, Pine Prairie and Mansura. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion and West Cameron. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is a chance of excessive, heavy rain continuing through Wednesday afternoon as bands of thunderstorms will slowly move across. This may produce areas of flash flooding, especially in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
