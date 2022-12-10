Effective: 2022-12-14 12:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 315 PM CST. * At 1210 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Montpelier, Shenandoah, Merrydale, Inniswold, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Greenwell Spring, Village St. George and Brownfields. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 151 and 170. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 17. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

