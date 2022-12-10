Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Cancer survivors' dinner celebrated
Editor’s Note Cancer survivors and caregivers from across Colleton County and Dorchester County recently came together to celebrate life at the community’s annual Survivors’ Dinner. The catered dinner was held on Thursday, May 19. Several survivors and their family members ate together, spoke of their stories and rallied for support for the upcoming Colleton County Relay for Life, a fundraiser for cancer research. For more information on Relay for Life, go to www.secure.acsevents.org or look for updates on the Relay for Life Facebook page. This year’s Relay for Life will be held on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary at 100 South Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.
Sparks fly at first BCSD meeting since abrupt superintendent shakeup
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tensions were high as the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) school board met for the first time since voting to fire and replace former Superintendent Deon Jackson. While the meeting was less heated than the last — the board managed to avoid a mass walkout this time — resentment and […]
blufftontoday.com
HC Administrator Dobson-Elliott accepts job in Jasper County
As Hampton County government and its citizens continue to be divided by controversy, internal strife, and financial problems, HC Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott will be leaving the county administration to take a position in Jasper County government. JC Administrator Andrew Fulghum issued a Dec. 9 news release announcing that Dobson-Elliott will...
counton2.com
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
Town of McClellanville to purchase old middle school for public use
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The final sale of McClellanville Middle School will happen on Wednesday between the Charleston County School District and the Town of McClellanville. Buying the building will cost the town 325,000 dollars. “We just felt like we needed to get into some situation where it would be available for public use forever. We […]
live5news.com
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: Hampton County Mudflat Mania
The Hampton County Mudflat is alive and well. It is poised to trap taxpayers again and obligate them to thousands in unnecessary expenditures. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Bishop are making sure you remember their last few days on County Council and Dr. Hollingsworth is serving notice of how he will conduct himself over the next two years. What did they do? They approved the second reading of the proposed Hampton Friends of the Arts (FOTA) contract by:
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs.
kiss951.com
2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina
If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
FodorsTravel
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation
REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant’s Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
counton2.com
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
WJCL
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. council to vote on potential $3.5B deal near Volvo’s plant
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council will be taking up an agreement that could attract a multibillion-dollar investment just off Interstate 26, but there’s a possible cost for taxpayers included. If approved, the agreement would bring a $3.5 billion investment to just over 600 acres of land...
Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
