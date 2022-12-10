Editor’s Note Cancer survivors and caregivers from across Colleton County and Dorchester County recently came together to celebrate life at the community’s annual Survivors’ Dinner. The catered dinner was held on Thursday, May 19. Several survivors and their family members ate together, spoke of their stories and rallied for support for the upcoming Colleton County Relay for Life, a fundraiser for cancer research. For more information on Relay for Life, go to www.secure.acsevents.org or look for updates on the Relay for Life Facebook page. This year’s Relay for Life will be held on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary at 100 South Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO