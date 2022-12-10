ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmth continues, cold front arrives Thursday

By Amanda Holly
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a gorgeous day, temperatures are comfortable this evening. Patchy fog will begin to develop after midnight and temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

The fog will be most dense east of I-75 and linger through mid-morning before lifting. There will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperature Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

More of the same through Wednesday with the exception of a few isolated showers possible Monday afternoon.

The big change comes Thursday with a strong cold front. It will bring showers and thunderstorms as it passes, and then much colder air will filter in behind it and settle into the Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will be well below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

