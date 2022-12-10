Read full article on original website
Where You've Seen The Cast Of HBO's The Last Of Us Before
Video game movie adaptations have a complicated history, with the vast majority of them being disappointing for both newcomers and fans alike. Films like "Prince of Persia," "Warcraft," and "Assassin's Creed" all struggled to gain the critical and commercial clout needed to usher in a golden age of video game movies on the big screen. Aside from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies (which have been surprising hits), there has yet to be a truly successful video game film. So, it seems Hollywood has turned to episodic content in its newest attempt to bring huge gaming franchises to life.
Where Is Seinfeld's Real-Life Cosmo Kramer Today?
"Seinfeld" wasn't known only for its brilliantly relatable storylines, but also the show's highly unique characters — with the most eccentric out of the bunch being Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Co-creator Larry David has always said that the character George (Jason Alexander) is primarily based on himself. In contrast, Kramer, Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) larger-than-life neighbor, is loosely based on a person from David's past.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Which Characters Has Anna Belknap Played On Law & Order?
Anna Belknap is perhaps best known for her work as Lindsay Monroe on "CSI: New York." The character helped anchor that show fort for nearly the entirety of its run, starting in Season 2. While she might have created some powerful moments as Lindsay and appeared as the character on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spin-offs, Belknap has many more colors in her acting palette. She's appeared on "Hawaii Five-O," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" since "CSI: New York" concluded, and has also popped up in the films "No Way Jose" and "The Reality Trap." That's quite the varied and accomplished string of roles.
The Blacklist's Harry Lennix Never Wants The Show To End
Fans of NBC's "The Blacklist" have had some, well, mixed thoughts about the show's progress as the show has moved through its ninth season and prepares to embark upon its tenth on February 10. Since they're facing down their second season without Liz Keen (Megan Boone), the show's former central protagonist, they have a hard row to hoe when it comes to pleasing their audience. In fact, some fans are worried that "The Blacklist" is going to be canceled amid its move to a new timeslot.
Amar Chadha-Patel Names The Iconic Movie Characters That Inspired His Willow Role - Exclusive
When it came to creating characters for the sequel series "Willow," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan had the advantage of bringing back established characters from the 1988 fantasy film, like Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), but he also had the challenge of creating others from scratch. Streaming exclusively on...
Why It Took Netflix So Long To Announce Sandman Season 2
2022 saw the long-awaited premiere of the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic "The Sandman" comic in the form of a series on the premium streaming network Netflix. And while it wasn't the breakaway hit that something like "Stranger Things" has been for the company, "The Sandman" definitely made its own impact on critics and audiences. As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics noting that it was extremely faithful to the source material.
'Beauty and the Beast' TV special fetes 30th anniversary
A TV special celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.
Boardwalk Empire: Facts About HBO's Hit Series That Are Worth Drinking To
The HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" dramatizes the real-life organized crime underworld of Prohibition-era Atlantic City, New Jersey. A corrupt politician named Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi) is at the heart of this series, which follows Thompson as he rises to power in the 1920s. Nucky symbolizes the underground created by the 18th Amendment, which was aimed at reducing crime in America. As the series unfolds, audiences also meet fictionalized versions of familiar famous gangsters such as Al Capone (Stephen Graham) and Mickey Doyle (Paul Sparks). However, despite an abundance of criminal enterprises and shady business deals, all the characters in Nucky's world are multi-dimensional and sympathetic in their own ways.
Why Harrison Ford Agreed To Join Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Without Even Seeing A Script
Taylor Sheridan seems to have a knack for drawing in top talent to his TV series, which include the runaway hit "Yellowstone" and its first spin-off, "1883," which is dubbed an origin story to its predecessor. For "Yellowstone," he nabbed Kevin Costner in his first major TV role (although he...
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
Adam Sandler To Take Home This Year's Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
In a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Brendan Fraser spoke to his friend Adam Sandler about how comedy and pathos are inextricably linked. "The truth of any clown is an inherent sadness and anger," said Fraser. "And that's with good reason because they get to speak the truth and pass it off as humor."
Why General Frances Ardmore In Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks So Familiar
Although most of the original "Avatar" film was dedicated to the conflict between human colonizers and the Na'vi (the indigenous people of Pandora), everything we've seen thus far from its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has made it seem like humans are almost an afterthought. Even the trailer for "The Way of Water" has a notable lack of human characters –- primarily focusing on the family of the eponymous Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), and introducing a new clan of Na'vi called the Metkayina.
How Actor DeWayne Jessie Literally Became His Animal House Character Otis Day
If you went to college, visited a college, or even ever just drove past a college, you are at least somewhat familiar with the classic comedy "National Lampoon's Animal House." The 1978 film, directed by John Landis, followed party-loving fraternity house members who suddenly find themselves in a head-to-head clash with the college's authority figures.
Marvel Fans Will Have To Wait A Little Longer For Echo
Fans know the "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo," which will highlight the MCU's first deaf protagonist, is in the works, but there are still questions about as to exactly when viewers can expect it. The Disney+ series was first announced by Variety in March of 2021, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen signed on to develop the show and Alaqua Cox signed on to star in a reprisal of the Echo character. Then in July, Deadline confirmed rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox would appear in "Echo" as Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively.
Aisha Tyler On Why Directing The Walking Dead Was 'Much More Intense' Than Directing Criminal Minds - Exclusive
Aisha Tyler has seemingly done it all. She has appeared in the "Santa Clause" film franchise and made appearances on hit shows such as "Friends," "24," and "Ghost Whisperer." She won a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting "The Talk" and has voiced Lana Kane on "Archer" for 13 seasons. But she may be best known as Dr. Tara Lewis from "Criminal Minds," which has returned on Paramount+ after ending its 15-season CBS run in 2020.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Praises Jennifer Coolidge's Impressive Improv
Season 2 of "The White Lotus" stunned viewers with a jaw-dropping conclusion for Jennifer Coolidge's stylish but oblivious Tanya. Her assistant Portia (played by Haley Lu Richardson) embarked on her own Italian adventure with the mysterious and alluring Jack (Leo Woodall). The looming danger ensnared both characters as they explored the beautiful sights of Sicily in another exciting season of "The White Lotus."
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
