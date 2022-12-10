Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch High Salthawk basketball teams overcame slow starts to win over Salina South Tuesday night at the Salthawk Activity Center. In the girls contest, Hutchinson trailed 10-1 after one quarter before bouncing back to lead 21-16 at the break 36-24 after three and win 44-28.
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams host the Cougars of Salina South at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action of KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5 fm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams plus...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dragons built a 23-point lead with a little more than four minutes left in the first half Monday night against Colby. That lead dwindled to six with less than two minutes gone in the second half. Hutchinson (10-5, 4-5), winners of two straight after dropping...
It wasn’t long ago that Kaeson Fisher-Brown wasn’t scoring in games. Now he’s the star scorer for one of 6A’s best teams.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 1 Hutchinson (11-0) is set for a rematch with No. 3 Iowa Western (8-2) Wednesday in War Memorial Stadium for the national championship. The two teams met in the regular-season finale in a matchup for the ages. Hutchinson blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to win 29-28 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 12.
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts Center parking lot at 9...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State men’s basketball put together one of their best shooting performances that sailed them to an 81-63 win over Longwood. Head coach Isaac Brown pulled Jaron Pierre Jr. and walk-on Malvion Flanagan off the bench, and they made an impact. Pierre Jr. had a career day, a game-high 20 points, […]
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 15 points, the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 71-48 on Tuesday night. The Shockers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Delta Devils fell to 1-10. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.
The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, this Kansas town is one of the top 50 cities in the United State to own a dog.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the Boys & Girls Club at Avenue A at their meeting on Monday. Skip Wilson, former Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club, presented a schematic drawing showing the plans to create a vestibule at the northwest entrance of Avenue A. The goal is to provide a more structured and secure environment that matches the work completed at Shadduck Park.
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.
