Mattel Creations is incorporating more well-known automakers and vintage car models within the release of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage™ Series 4 Collection. This new installment presents another opportunity for fans to get their hands on rare digital artwork from the iconic Hot Wheels® brand. The Hot Wheels NFT Garage is a Web 3 portfolio of digital collectibles that is inspired by the physical die-cast portfolio, emulating the “treasure hunt” of finding rare die-cast cars at retail. The portfolio’s name pays homage to the Hot Wheels™ Garage and Garage of Legends™, the elite collection of Hot Wheels life size and 1:64 scale vehicles representing one of a kind builds.

1 DAY AGO