one of the reasons I quit going to church was because of all the two faced hypocrites when you are listening to a preacher preach about God but then as soon as he leaves the church he starts drinking beer and hitting his wife how are you supposed to believe anything that man says about God to me I don't have to be in a building I like being outside the trees the grass the sky even disgusting little insects or God I see God in everything but I don't feel like you should have to be in the middle of a church around a bunch of people whose State one thing and do something totally different that to me isn't God that's just a bunch of fake people Plus I don't see where you have to be in a building to worship as long as you congregate with two or more that's worshiping you can sit by yourself and just look at the sky and talk to God no one ever says you have to be in a church
