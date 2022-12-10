ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

3d ago

one of the reasons I quit going to church was because of all the two faced hypocrites when you are listening to a preacher preach about God but then as soon as he leaves the church he starts drinking beer and hitting his wife how are you supposed to believe anything that man says about God to me I don't have to be in a building I like being outside the trees the grass the sky even disgusting little insects or God I see God in everything but I don't feel like you should have to be in the middle of a church around a bunch of people whose State one thing and do something totally different that to me isn't God that's just a bunch of fake people Plus I don't see where you have to be in a building to worship as long as you congregate with two or more that's worshiping you can sit by yourself and just look at the sky and talk to God no one ever says you have to be in a church

wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
CLEVELAND, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Company details why English Mtn. residents have gone weeks without water

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of complaints from English Mountain residents about a lack of water, the state has opened an investigation into why it’s been happening. Tennessee’s Comptroller Office officially requested that all three Utility Management Review Board members be replaced after claiming they failed to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YAHOO!

'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom

Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
