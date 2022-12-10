Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.

