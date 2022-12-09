Married on August 26th, 1972 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Virgil Illinois. David and Terri met through a friend who was coaching Terri’s softball team in Aurora, Illinois in May of 1971. We were engaged in April of 1972. Dave was attending the University of Illinois in electrical engineering at the time. Terri was working at a bank in Aurora. Following their wedding we moved to Champagne, Illinois while David finished his education. Terri worked at a bank there as well. Following graduation we moved first to Melbourne Fl and then to Quincy in 1975. Quincy is our permanent home and we are proud of it. We enjoy doing things together; travel, walking our neighborhood, attending church, and of course spending time with our children and grandchildren.

