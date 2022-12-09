Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
muddyrivernews.com
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
kttn.com
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
khqa.com
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
khqa.com
One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person was shot and a suspect arrested in Hannibal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Police were called around 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker Street for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed...
khqa.com
YMCA of Hannibal receives generous gift
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The YMCA of Hannibal was gifted money from the Y Men’s Club in the amount of $49,000 for some serious upgrades. A new VR Lounge will be built inside its facility for ages children between 8 and 15 years old. The organization also be...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
afscme31.org
Rushville exposure incident underscores need for mail safety
A security therapy aide (STA) at the state of Illinois’ Rushville Treatment and Detention Center nearly died in October after coming into contact with an unknown substance sent to the facility by mail. She was ultimately saved after first responders gave her three doses of Narcan. Rushville houses individuals...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 4-9, 2022
On 12/05/2022 at 1:08 PM Delmar C. Delong of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 70/55MPH Zone on US 24 and was given a court date of 1/09/2023. On 12/07/2022 at 5:42 AM Evelyn Quemma of Beardstown received at citation for Speeding 88/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ 1200N. Ave and given a court date of 01/09/2023.
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board approves flat tax levy, needs to upgrade IT to work with jail and QPD
QUINCY — The Adams County Board is banking on an increase in assessed property value to maintain its revenues without raising taxes themselves. The Board unanimously approved a 0.79659 cent tax rate at Tuesday night’s meeting. While it is technically a slight decrease from last year’s 0.81188 rate, an expected 4.2 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), means the county portion of a property owners tax bill should remain relatively the same.
muddyrivernews.com
50 Years: David and Terri May
Married on August 26th, 1972 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Virgil Illinois. David and Terri met through a friend who was coaching Terri’s softball team in Aurora, Illinois in May of 1971. We were engaged in April of 1972. Dave was attending the University of Illinois in electrical engineering at the time. Terri was working at a bank in Aurora. Following their wedding we moved to Champagne, Illinois while David finished his education. Terri worked at a bank there as well. Following graduation we moved first to Melbourne Fl and then to Quincy in 1975. Quincy is our permanent home and we are proud of it. We enjoy doing things together; travel, walking our neighborhood, attending church, and of course spending time with our children and grandchildren.
muddyrivernews.com
Don’t throw my Taser, bro: Hannibal man arrested following scuffle
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested following a search and a scuffle where the suspect grabbed a Taser away from an officer. On Saturday, Tyler Hudson, 27, was arrested following a Hannibal Police investigation into an assault which occurred on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and assisted a victim who had sustained injuries. Hudson had left the scene and was found a few blocks away around 2800 St. Mary’s, where an officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
kjfmradio.com
City of Louisiana names interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police arrest alleged porch pirate
QUINCY — Quincy Police made an arrest Saturday morning involving a suspect in multiple package thefts throughout the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of Fifth and Cherry. Allen fled on foot but was located later in the day.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
