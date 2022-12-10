ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

6 Easiest Credit Cards To Get

Although credit cards are the root of so much toxic debt in America, they can also provide a roadmap back to the path of good credit if your score takes a beating. If you can get approved for a credit...
PYMNTS

Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers

Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
New York Post

Woman had to use savings account after Nespresso makes unauthorized charge

A 23-year-old Sydney resident has been left “struggling” after Nespresso mistakenly took hundreds of dollars from her bank account due to an internal technical error. Raha Bonakdar said she was randomly fleeced of $370 [USD] on Wednesday and only realized on Thursday when she opened her phone banking app. “I was about to transfer some money somewhere and I opened my bank account and thought, ‘Wait a second, why am I missing $540 [$370 USD]?’,” Bonakdar told news.com.au. On closer inspection, she saw that on Wednesday at 2:19 pm, the amount had been withdrawn by Nespresso. “I was shocked. I couldn’t move,” she said,...
CBS Sacramento

Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover

Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start.Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient.The problem, however, is that many Americans' paychecks are not keeping up with stubborn inflation. That has forced consumers to finance their shopping sprees by dipping into savings and tapping increasingly expensive credit cards.Not only is that unsustainable, but it could force consumers to cut spending in the coming months to pay down debt and replenish savings. And that would...

