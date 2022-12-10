A 23-year-old Sydney resident has been left “struggling” after Nespresso mistakenly took hundreds of dollars from her bank account due to an internal technical error. Raha Bonakdar said she was randomly fleeced of $370 [USD] on Wednesday and only realized on Thursday when she opened her phone banking app. “I was about to transfer some money somewhere and I opened my bank account and thought, ‘Wait a second, why am I missing $540 [$370 USD]?’,” Bonakdar told news.com.au. On closer inspection, she saw that on Wednesday at 2:19 pm, the amount had been withdrawn by Nespresso. “I was shocked. I couldn’t move,” she said,...

5 DAYS AGO