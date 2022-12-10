Read full article on original website
10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card
Building credit and racking up credit card rewards can be great for your finances but putting certain items on your card leads to big fees and higher interest rates, which cancel out any benefits. The...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
6 Easiest Credit Cards To Get
Although credit cards are the root of so much toxic debt in America, they can also provide a roadmap back to the path of good credit if your score takes a beating. If you can get approved for a credit...
Inflation Has Americans Cutting Back on Food Delivery — How Much Is Their Average Savings Per App?
The term "discretionary spending" usually refers to lifestyle "wants" -- non-essential pursuits like hobbies, travel and luxury spending. Conversely, non-discretionary "needs" items such as rent,...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
4 Holiday Purchases You Should Only Make With a Credit Card
The holidays are upon us, which means traveling, spending time with family and all the delicious food you can eat. For many of us, it also means the return of another one of our favorite traditions:...
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Credit Cards
Credit cards are so convenient that they are part of daily life for many Americans. Given that fact, it's perhaps surprising that there are so many common misconceptions about credit cards floating...
Woman Shares Mistakes She Made Traveling Europe and How to Avoid Them
She's sharing the lessons she's learned with other travelers
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
Nearly 70% of Americans struggling to pay grocery bills, survey finds
A recent survey conducted by retail technology platform Swiftly found that 69% of Americans are struggling to afford groceries as food inflation soars.
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Inflation 2022: Where Each Generation Is Cutting Holiday Costs
While inflation eased up a bit in October -- it decreased to 7.7%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data -- Americans are still feeling the pinch of soaring prices in every corner of their...
Woman had to use savings account after Nespresso makes unauthorized charge
A 23-year-old Sydney resident has been left “struggling” after Nespresso mistakenly took hundreds of dollars from her bank account due to an internal technical error. Raha Bonakdar said she was randomly fleeced of $370 [USD] on Wednesday and only realized on Thursday when she opened her phone banking app. “I was about to transfer some money somewhere and I opened my bank account and thought, ‘Wait a second, why am I missing $540 [$370 USD]?’,” Bonakdar told news.com.au. On closer inspection, she saw that on Wednesday at 2:19 pm, the amount had been withdrawn by Nespresso. “I was shocked. I couldn’t move,” she said,...
marketplace.org
Consumers are worried about the economy. They’re also spending up a storm.
As we have been saying a lot on “Marketplace” lately, economic indicators are sending pretty confusing signals right now. (The kind that make a person not want to be a Federal Reserve official in charge of bringing the economy in for a “soft landing.”). To wit:...
REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard review: A credit card for REI enthusiasts
The REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard doesn’t offer great rewards rates outside of REI purchases and doesn’t come with any notable perks, but it has no annual fee and could be a useful niche credit card for those who shop at REI on a regular basis.
Business Insider
Credit card reward trends reveal that millennials are saving while Gen Z is donating to charity
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Imprint, a co-branded credit card issuer,...
Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover
Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start.Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient.The problem, however, is that many Americans' paychecks are not keeping up with stubborn inflation. That has forced consumers to finance their shopping sprees by dipping into savings and tapping increasingly expensive credit cards.Not only is that unsustainable, but it could force consumers to cut spending in the coming months to pay down debt and replenish savings. And that would...
