Aspen Daily News
Menter: Don’t bite the hand that feeds you
The holidays in Aspen are a special time. Snow is flying and the town has that festive winter look. Aspen is always a celebration, but during the holiday season when celebration is on everyone’s mind, Aspen really shines. It’s the kind of place people from all over the world want to experience, quite literally.
Aspen Daily News
Ponyboy finds its place on Aspen map this winter
With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel. Officially opening to...
Aspen Daily News
Alternative entrance idea
A scenic alternate entrance to Aspen would be to continue McLain Flats road on into the post office area, parallel to the Rio Grande Trail along the existing transportation right of way. It would be an easy construction job and would take some traffic off the Highway 82 entrance, allowing RFTA buses better access.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Dec. 11
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom West End home offers 4,800 square feet of living space, views and a convenient location. $10,600,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This two-bedroom, top-floor condo...
Aspen Daily News
RFTA to hold the line on fares in 2023
Public bus riders will be spared from a fare increase in 2023 as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority continues to try to recover passengers lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. RFTA’s board of directors last Tuesday approved a $73.8 million budget for 2023. Fares will remain unchanged after being reduced in...
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: David Hoch
On November 25, 2022 the Aspen community lost well known pharmacist, David Hoch, at 84 years of age. Born June 21, 1938 in the Chicago area, David was the second oldest of Alfred and Olga Hoch's four children, including Genevieve Sye of Wood Dale, IL, Richard Hoch, deceased, and Judy Holzwart of Fort Collins, CO. While attending Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois, David worked in a drugstore, as they were called back then. He was encouraged by the owner, John Duerkop, to attend the University of Illinois, College of Pharmacy in Chicago. After moving to Aspen, David worked as a pharmacist at Crossroads Drug and Carl’s Pharmacy. His love for skiing brought David to Aspen. Of the many ski trips he took with the Jack and Jill Ski Club, his first trip to Aspen prompted him to move here with his partner, Russell Anderson. They lived together at Smuggler Trailer Court until Russell’s death in 2010. David spent his last year at Whitcomb Terrace Senior Housing. His friend, Joanie Kidwell was a great help during this time. Besides skiing, David was an avid golfer and tennis player. He had great love and skill for card games, especially as a Grand Master of bridge. A thespian with a beautiful tenor voice, David participated in many ACT productions. David was one of the original founders of Aspen Gay Ski Week and served on the board for many years. His family plans a remembrance gathering for a later date this coming summer.
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
kdnk.org
Monday, December 12, 2022
News reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Monday’s news including: how companies in the Mountain West will help NASA get back to the moon, two new council members are sworn in on the Southern Ute Tribal Council. And, why the fate of the Cassia Crossbill isn’t just for the birds. Also, Carbondale’s Bob and Joyce Rankin are both resigning from their elected positions in state government.
Aspen Daily News
More info on search for APD leader expected Friday
As the goodbye tour for outgoing Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor begins, the selection of his successor is on the horizon. Pryor, the longest-serving police chief in town history, was honored by proclamation at Tuesday’s Aspen City Council meeting. He is finishing out his final weeks of a 15-year tenure as the department’s leader. According to City Manager Sara Ott — who declined an interview for this story but offered some basic information — Pryor’s contract runs through the end of the year but will not carry over into January.
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
Aspen Daily News
Basalt defends legal process used to approve downtown project
Basalt town government is defending its approval of a downtown project against a citizen’s lawsuit that claims it ran afoul of the town master plan. Ted Guy, a longtime midvalley resident, filed a lawsuit this fall challenging Basalt’s approval of 65 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery store at the old Clark’s Market building. Guy contended that town-planning efforts set an objective of 35,000 square feet of commercial space at the site and envisioned 25% less housing than proposed. In addition, the proposed “massive exposed parking garage” that is part of the project is inadequate to meet the needs of the apartments, let alone help solve downtown’s parking shortage.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday’s flash freeze storm caused hours-long traffic delays on WB I-70
The winter storm on Monday evening began right before rush hour, bringing a flash freeze that left many stuck in gridlocked traffic for hours when westbound Interstate 70 closed west of Glenwood Springs. “It was the weather plus unfortunate timing,” said Elise Thatcher, regional communications manager for Colorado Department of...
Aspen Daily News
Education and the world beyond
Thank you to the entire Aspen community for supporting our public school system year after year. Our recent Aspen Education Foundation’s Flamingo raised significant funds to support every single student. Aspen Family Connections is vital program that AEF prioritizes. I want to highlight this group because its impact is tremendous. Headed by Katherine Sands, AFC supports hundreds of Aspen School District families every year, connecting them to services and resources of all kinds. A key component to children finding success in our schools is their ability to access the right support at the right time, in a way that’s individualized to their families. AFC works with all families, regardless of means, in confidence and without judgment. The AFC approach is preventive, focusing on ways that we can help kids and families be resilient, engaged and connected, ready for education and the world beyond.
skyhinews.com
Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday
Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
Aspen Daily News
Enthusiasm for Buddy Program
As the president of the board of directors for the Buddy Program, I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the locally created mentoring program AND the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community. We’ve heard it from parents, youth serving organizations, educators and the community at-large that the need for mentoring in Glenwood exists. We also know mentoring works. It results in better social and emotional outcomes for local youth; it results in youth who are more engaged and who aspire to pursue education and careers with passion and excitement … who have a trusted adult with whom they can share those aspirations and dreams. Mentors are a critical piece of the community fabric.
Vail calls on short-term rental owners to help amid housing, staffing crisis￼
On Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Vail sent out a letter to 230 homeowners and property managers that hold short-term rental licenses in the town, asking them to help provide winter housing for essential employees of the town. “The town of Vail is urgently seeking additional housing units for...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen hopes to improve employer-sponsored housing program in 2023
Aspen City Council discussed the city’s employer-sponsored housing program during its Monday work session and supported making improvements in 2023. The city currently has 67 units within city limits that are part of its employee-housing program. The challenging housing market has impacted the city’s ability to recruit and retain employees, and staff reported a 17% average turnover rate in 2022. The employee housing program aligns with the city’s total compensation philosophy, which the council adopted in 2021, and is designed to benefit employees, Administrative Services Director Alissa Farrell said.
Aspen Daily News
Discussion of Phillips Mobile Home Park set for Dec. 20
The planning for Pitkin County’s affordable housing initiative at Phillips Mobile Home Park — which was slowed for much of the last few years due to the pandemic — could take a big step forward following an upcoming work session of government officials and planners. Earlier this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two new hires for top Garfield County government positions
Garfield County has a new county attorney and a new deputy county manager, following the recent departure of former county attorney Tari Williams and the promotion for former deputy manager Fred Jarman to the county’s top administrative position. Heather Beattie has been named Garfield County Attorney, replacing Williams, who...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens Monday night, winter weather expected to continue into Wednesday
UPDATE 11:25 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 12: Interstate 70 westbound at the West Glenwood Springs exit reopened late Monday night after closing for several hours following a wreck. School delays: Two area schools announced a delayed start on Tuesday due to the weather, Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs and Ross Montessori School in Carbondale. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for Yampah and 11 a.m. for Ross.
