Read full article on original website
Related
Woman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris
A woman has revealed she ended up in Paris after getting drunk on a first date and spontaneously booking a flight with her mystery man.Evelina Parkere, 22, documented her whirlwind experience on TikTok and says it was the “most romantic date ever.”She met the man for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, where they live and pair later decided to go to the airport and catch a flight to the “most romantic city in the world”.They spent just over 24 hours in Paris before returning home.Evelina also revealed they have seen each other again.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
King Charles Reportedly Has Someone Unexpected in Mind to Carry on Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Title
This royal will bypass Prince Edward for the role, who was long expected to be named Duke of Edinburgh upon his father’s death.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: Landlords Want You to Shower Next to Your Bed Now
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Well as ever it’s “a room with just about all the equipment needed to survive in”, which is what we’re all shooting for, aren’t we. Growing up I always thought: ‘One day, when I’m rich and famous, I’ll live in… a room that has all the component parts needed for me to exist in.’ Apart from a toilet, actually. Just realised this one doesn’t have a toilet. It’s got a shared toilet across the hall. Again: All we ever want in life is here.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
thebrag.com
A woman is going blind after copying an Australian model’s eyeball tattoos
An Irish woman has shared her regret over copying an Australian model and getting eyeball tattoos because she is now going blind. Anaya Peterson got both of her eyeballs tattooed blue in July 2020 after seeing that an Australian model nicknamed “Blue Eyes White Dragon” undertook the procedure to change the colour of her eyes. The tattoo session took 40-minute.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
King Charles III sent his first sprig of Glastonbury holy thorn
King Charles III will soon receive a cutting from a Glastonbury holy thorn to grace his Christmas dinner table. The tradition of taking a cutting from the holy thorn to send to the monarch dates back to the reign of King James I in the early 17th Century. It will...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
BBC
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
Comments / 0