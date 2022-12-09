ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
FOX Sports

Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance

Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports

Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 67.6...
FOX Sports

Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports

Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup

Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets

With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
FOX Sports

College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters

College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
