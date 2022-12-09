Read full article on original website
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AES (AES) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?
Finding growth among technology companies is more challenging as inflation has a very ill effect on the sector. This leaves investors searching for opportunities among tech stocks as even big tech companies are experiencing a slowdown. With that being said, here are two tech stocks that do look poised for...
3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
Although the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year, inflationary pressures have again sent investors into the back seat. Supply chain headwinds and the geopolitical environment are also hurting most industries. Worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom over the stock market. Market pundits fear...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:. F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. F.N.B. Corporation Price...
Should Value Investors Buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Content stocks are likely familiar with Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value...
MCHP vs. MPWR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are likely familiar with Microchip Technology (MCHP) and Monolithic Power (MPWR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NVIDIA Stock Could Rise Over 10%, Says Wall Street
According to Wall Street consensus estimates, the chip maker's stock could rise 11% within the next 12 months. Here's what you need to know.
Down 25.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX)
HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 25.2% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
ICF International (ICFI) Boasts Earnings & Price Momentum: Should You Buy?
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service, which provides daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter, makes these more manageable goals. All of the features can help you identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More OPK At The New 52-Week Low?
In trading on Monday, shares of OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) touched a new 52-week low of $1.28/share. That's a $3.97 share price drop, or -75.62% decline from the 52-week high of $5.25 set back on 12/28/2021. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for OPK that means the stock would have to gain 310.16% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, OPKO Health Inc would need fundamental strength at the business level.
2 Winning Finance Stocks That Still Have Room to Run
The Zacks Finance sector comprises a diversified set of players, ranging from banks, investment companies and insurance companies to real estate firms, which offer a varied set of financial services to their clients. While frequent rate hikes, a favorable pricing environment and higher pent-up demand leading to better consumer spending act as tailwinds for the finance stocks, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Model N, Inc. (MODN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Model N (MODN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.9 in the previous session. Model N has gained 33.9% since the start of the year compared to the -31.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -59.4% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Is BioNTech (BNTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Pool (POOL) Stock Now
Pool Corporation POOL is benefiting from solid demand for non-discretionary maintenance and repair products, continued pool construction activity, and strong renovation and remodel activity. However, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to impact the company negatively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 0.3% in line with the industry’s growth.
