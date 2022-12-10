ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith briefs: All Souls to welcome guest speaker

 4 days ago
BELLVILLE — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St., welcomes Luke Beekman as guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Beekman's presentation is titled "The Persistence of Vision with Mankind."

Beekman will explore the path of the visionary — from the Bible, to historical fables, to heralded literature, to legendary poets, musicians, artists and filmmakers — as we try to understand and realize the potential of our visionary lives.

For more information visit allsoulsuuohio.org.

As a public service, the Mansfield News Journal will publish news of events for area houses of worship at no charge. Those who would like to have an announcement published on the Saturday faith page should send the information by email to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com, no later than the Tuesday before the Saturday print date. Submissions may include concerts, special services, new services, rummage/bake sales, fundraising events, guest speakers, new pastor and other events. Publication of the free submissions is subject to space and other considerations and is not guaranteed.

