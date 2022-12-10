ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
wrnjradio.com

WalletHub: New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections, according to a study done by WalletHub. With over 10% of Americans over age 60 suffering from elder abuse, and seniors especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub Wednesday released its report on 2022’s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Pushback pulled plug on electric boiler mandate, wants residents protected from same costly agenda, Assemblyman John DiMaio says

NEW JERSEY – Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio is pleased Republicans, business leaders, trade groups and advocates were able to kill the electric heating conversion requirement for the building sector, but wants everyone to keep their fighting gloves on and protect residents from the same costly mandates in Gov. Phil Murphy’s green energy agenda.
wrnjradio.com

Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast

The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
DELAWARE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Bill promising fairer farmland appraisals clears committee

NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman Alex Sauickie’s legislation updating the appraisal process for determining the value of farmland acquired for preservation was cleared by an Assembly committee on Monday. “From limiting urban sprawl to providing locally grown produce, preserved farmland benefits communities in so many ways. In order to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Required four-day extension of black bear hunting season begins Dec. 14

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Monday announced that the December black bear hunting season will be extended by four days this week per state regulations. The season extension will begin a half-hour prior to sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy