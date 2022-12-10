Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football's path to Myrtle Beach Bowl paved by Christian Haynes, healthy offensive line
STORRS —In the preseason days of August, UConn football junior offensive lineman Christian Haynes made it clear that his group was striving to be the best in the country. Four months later, UConn is going to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, its first bowl game since 2015, in large part because of the Haynes led offensive line. With a plethora of injuries to its starting quarterback, top two receivers and various running backs, the big men up front have paved the way for the run-heavy UConn offense.
darientimes.com
UConn football adds CT native Teddy Williams of Cromwell/Portland to its 2023 recruiting class
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn football will be adding another standout Connecticut native to its ranks as Teddy Williams joins the recruiting class of 2023. After a postgraduate season this fall at Salisbury, Williams joins his fellow 2021 New Haven Register 1st Team...
darientimes.com
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
wiltonbulletin.com
10 CIAC boys basketball games to check out in person for the 2022-23 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Here are 10 CIAC boys basketball games to watch for the 2022-23 season:. Hand at Fairfield Prep, Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.: Hand won the CIAC Division III state championship and Prep reached the Division I semifinals. Also, the high school opener in the new Mahoney Arena on Fairfield's campus.
wiltonbulletin.com
Fairfield Prep defeats Greenwich in Vin O'Hara's debut as Jesuits' coach
GREENWICH — For the first time since February 1999, the face was different behind the Fairfield Prep hockey bench. Fortunately for the new guy, a lot of the faces on the Fairfield Prep bench were familiar. The Jesuits opened the new season with a 5-3 win over Greenwich at...
UConn men up to No. 3 in Associated Press top 25 poll
The UConn men’s basketball team’s steady rise up the Associated Press top 25 poll continued this week. The Huskies (11-0) were up two spots to No. 3 and received first-place votes for this first time this season in the latest poll, which was released Monday. UConn had 1,466...
wiltonbulletin.com
What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
Marsiella Auriemma, mother to Geno, dies at age 90
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball program is mourning the loss of Geno Auriemma's mother, Marsiella. She was 90 years old. The program issued a statement Monday afternoon, that said, "The UConn women’s basketball program is saddened by the loss of Geno Auriemma’s mother, Marsiella Auriemma. Known as Nonna by family and friends, Marsiella was the definition of the American dream and inspired so many of us during her incredible life. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with the Auriemma family."
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
PODCAST: The end of CT’s eviction moratorium brings difficulty to renters
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about her series of articles exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
NBC Connecticut
Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night
Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
