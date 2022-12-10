STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball program is mourning the loss of Geno Auriemma's mother, Marsiella. She was 90 years old. The program issued a statement Monday afternoon, that said, "The UConn women’s basketball program is saddened by the loss of Geno Auriemma’s mother, Marsiella Auriemma. Known as Nonna by family and friends, Marsiella was the definition of the American dream and inspired so many of us during her incredible life. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with the Auriemma family."

