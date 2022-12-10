ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

UConn football's path to Myrtle Beach Bowl paved by Christian Haynes, healthy offensive line

STORRS —In the preseason days of August, UConn football junior offensive lineman Christian Haynes made it clear that his group was striving to be the best in the country. Four months later, UConn is going to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, its first bowl game since 2015, in large part because of the Haynes led offensive line. With a plethora of injuries to its starting quarterback, top two receivers and various running backs, the big men up front have paved the way for the run-heavy UConn offense.
STORRS, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

10 CIAC boys basketball games to check out in person for the 2022-23 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Here are 10 CIAC boys basketball games to watch for the 2022-23 season:. Hand at Fairfield Prep, Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.: Hand won the CIAC Division III state championship and Prep reached the Division I semifinals. Also, the high school opener in the new Mahoney Arena on Fairfield's campus.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Marsiella Auriemma, mother to Geno, dies at age 90

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball program is mourning the loss of Geno Auriemma's mother, Marsiella. She was 90 years old. The program issued a statement Monday afternoon, that said, "The UConn women’s basketball program is saddened by the loss of Geno Auriemma’s mother, Marsiella Auriemma. Known as Nonna by family and friends, Marsiella was the definition of the American dream and inspired so many of us during her incredible life. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with the Auriemma family."
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE

