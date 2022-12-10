Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Former governor Dannel Malloy reflects on the Sandy Hook tragedy
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been 10 years since 20 children and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook. “I think about it on a regular basis,” said former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. “You know, I think it’s one of those experiences shared that, you know, as it leaves a mark.” Former Connecticut Governor Dannel […]
NHPR
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
wiltonbulletin.com
What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Gov. Lamont announces new gun safety legislation ahead of 10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed new gun safety legislation ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.
wiltonbulletin.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT Republicans fail another book report for 2nd-graders
To people who’ve lost sleep over it, the 5-year-old child of state Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, and Yale clinical professor of law Anika Singh Lemar has seen the children’s picture book “Julián is a Mermaid.”. More importantly, she is unscarred by it. I have read...
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
PODCAST: The end of CT’s eviction moratorium brings difficulty to renters
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about her series of articles exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday
The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
The First 9 Locations in Connecticut You Can Buy Legal Weed In 2023
The countdown is on for retail cannabis sales in the State of Connecticut, officially. According to a Facebook post from Governor Ned Lamont and from a press release from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, "licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023."
Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The Teacher Shortage Is Very Real and Very Troubling
I had no intention of becoming a teacher when I graduated from college in 1984. A degree in mass communications and a public-relations internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital led me to my first career in healthcare PR. I followed that path for six years until I found myself becoming a hospital administrator, an unexpected and undesirable pursuit for me.
wiltonbulletin.com
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
