ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday

The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The First 9 Locations in Connecticut You Can Buy Legal Weed In 2023

The countdown is on for retail cannabis sales in the State of Connecticut, officially. According to a Facebook post from Governor Ned Lamont and from a press release from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, "licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023."
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The Teacher Shortage Is Very Real and Very Troubling

I had no intention of becoming a teacher when I graduated from college in 1984. A degree in mass communications and a public-relations internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital led me to my first career in healthcare PR. I followed that path for six years until I found myself becoming a hospital administrator, an unexpected and undesirable pursuit for me.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy