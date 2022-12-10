Read full article on original website
Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
Cold front brings severe weather threat to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving through Central Florida this week is bringing the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service warned there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants...
Best of Central Florida: These Central Florida spots are fantastic for date night
It doesn’t matter if you’re on a first date or you’re on date night with your partner of 25 years, finding a great spot with delicious food, yummy drinks and a fabulous ambiance can be hard. Date nights are supposed to be special, so you’ll want a...
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU – The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
12-year-old Viera chef wins state Lunchroom Wars title
VIERA, Fla. – Some kids compete on the soccer pitch or volleyball court. Juliet Karsak of Viera brings her A game in the kitchen. In early November, the 12-year-old sixth-grader who attends Florida Virtual School took first place in the statewide Lunchroom Wars, an event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve addressed the question, “Is it legal to dress up your car for...
‘They’re not a number’: Florida trooper explains why fatal crash investigations take time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some heartbroken families look for quick answers after one of their loved ones is killed in a crash, but the investigation afterward can take awhile to process, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Derek and Deanna Miner, the parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner, said they feel...
Florida Lottery education contribution reaches $43 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that its life-to-date contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund have exceeded $43 billion. Since the Lottery’s inception in 1988, Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion, according to a press release from lottery officials. More than $8 billion has also been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has allowed over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997, officials said.
Man found shot to death in roadway near DeLand
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
‘This was fraud:’ Central Florida cryptocurrency companies react to Sam Bankman-Fried arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. – The once “King of Crypto” Samuel Bankman-Fried is facing eight criminal charges after federal authorities say the disgraced cryptocurrency investor defrauded $1.8 billion from investors. Bankman-Fried’s arrest sends the message that Securities and Exchange Commission regulators will not tolerate fraud, even in a new,...
Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents. Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec....
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Central Florida evangelical leader to attend Respect for Marriage signing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Central Florida evangelical leader is headed to the White House to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage bill. Pastor Joel Hunter will travel to Washington DC for Tuesday’s signing ceremony. The bill extends federal marriage protections to gay and interracial marriages in the U.S.
Restoring voting rights: Hear solutions from this former state senator and advocate for former felons
Shortly after law enforcement officers started arresting 20 people around the state of Florida for voting illegally in the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests were the result of an investigation by his newly formed election police. What he didn’t announce was there was a common theme...
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and...
