Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
ORLANDO, FL
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
ORLANDO, FL
Cold front brings severe weather threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving through Central Florida this week is bringing the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service warned there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants...
FLORIDA STATE
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

HONOLULU – The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
HAWAII STATE
12-year-old Viera chef wins state Lunchroom Wars title

VIERA, Fla. – Some kids compete on the soccer pitch or volleyball court. Juliet Karsak of Viera brings her A game in the kitchen. In early November, the 12-year-old sixth-grader who attends Florida Virtual School took first place in the statewide Lunchroom Wars, an event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Lottery education contribution reaches $43 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that its life-to-date contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund have exceeded $43 billion. Since the Lottery’s inception in 1988, Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion, according to a press release from lottery officials. More than $8 billion has also been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has allowed over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997, officials said.
FLORIDA STATE
Man found shot to death in roadway near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
DELAND, FL
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
ROANOKE, VA
Central Florida evangelical leader to attend Respect for Marriage signing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Central Florida evangelical leader is headed to the White House to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage bill. Pastor Joel Hunter will travel to Washington DC for Tuesday’s signing ceremony. The bill extends federal marriage protections to gay and interracial marriages in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and...
INDIANA STATE

