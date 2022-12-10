ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that its life-to-date contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund have exceeded $43 billion. Since the Lottery’s inception in 1988, Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion, according to a press release from lottery officials. More than $8 billion has also been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has allowed over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997, officials said.

