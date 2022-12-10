Read full article on original website
Cal adds to defensive backfield with two transfer commits
The NCAA Transfer Portal’s new 45-day window opened on Monday, and the California Golden Bears have already taken advantage with a pair of transfer commitments on defense. Cal’s official visitors have included Colorado transfer Kaylin Moore and UNLV transfer Nohl Williams. Moore announce his commitment on Saturday, followed by Williams on Sunday.
College Football World Reacts To Stanford's Reported Coaching Hire
The Stanford football program has reportedly hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as its next head coach, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Taylor collected a 30-8 record as head coach of the Hornets, including a 12-1 record this season. His only loss of the year came in a thrilling 66-63 matchup against Incarnate Word last night.
BREAKING: Stanford RB transfer Arlen Harris Jr. commits to Iowa State
Running back Arlen Harris Jr. had plenty of interest and offers coming out of high school, and that did not change since Harris decided to enter the transfer portal from Stanford and find a new spot to play for the future of his football career. Now, his second time around, Harris has committed to Iowa State, as a transfer running back from the Stanford Cardinal after a year with the program.
KPBS
Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship
San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs. On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal Men's Basketball: Losing Streak Continues, Bears Fall to Butler 58-82
The California Golden Bears might as well be called the bad news bears. California (0-11, 0-2 Pac-12) maintained its worst-in-the-country record Saturday, dropping a 58-82 decision at home against the Butler Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 Big East). The loss in which the home team never once led is the blue-and-gold’s 11th straight.
sfstandard.com
Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity
Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
Andrew Luck and Conzoleezza Rice's thoughts on Stanford's hiring of Troy Taylor
There is a ton of excitement on the Farm
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Lincoln keeps it rolling, wins another 7-A title for San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — Moments after his team’s dominating 54-6 victory over Crenshaw-Los Angeles in the CIF Division 7-A Championship, Lincoln coach Phil Ferrigno offered some sage advice for the next generation of San Francisco athletes. “If you’re a young man who likes running the football, you ...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch, Pittsburg police under investigation for fraudulent college degrees: report
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The FBI and the Contra Costa District Attorney are looking into Pittsburg and Antioch police officers trying to fraudulently obtain college degrees to collect pay bumps, the Bay Area News Group reported in an exclusive investigation. In March, the two agencies announced they were investigating an unknown...
Stereogum
Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland
Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.
TMZ.com
Too Short Talks Oakland Street Sign, Teases Dr. Dre x Mt. Westmore Collab
Too Short is giving props to his home city of Oakland, a place that just named a street after him and dedicated a day as a holiday to the rapper. TMZ Hip Hop linked with $hort Dawg Monday after his big weekend in Oakland, and he humbly tells us the honor couldn't have happened without immense support from the community.
Eight big rigs catch fire in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m. Fire […]
KGET 17
DOJ: Guilty plea in Fresno-Kansas City marijuana trafficking conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Bay Area man pled guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno and intended for distribution in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in...
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
sfstandard.com
Riders ‘Pissed Off’ With Cancelations as BART Gives End Date to Chaos
As BART’s driver shortage hangover from the pandemic continues to frustrate commuters with canceled trains, packed carriages and ticket inspector hold-ups—the operator has said the chaos will end by summer. Pittsburg resident Christian Martin said he sees two to three cancelations a week on BART’s Antioch line out...
No Treble
Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour
Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
