electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival
When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Love Affair With Dogecoin
This article looks at some of the most interesting comments that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter, has made about meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin this year. Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
CNBC
SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company execs are helping Elon Musk at Twitter, records reveal
SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Elon Musk has hired two of his cousins to work at Twitter
Andrew Musk is working on software-engineering projects, while James Musk is more "a fixer-type," two people familiar with the matter told Insider.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Said To Bring Tesla China Head To Oversee Giga Texas Ramp
Yesterday we ran a story based on a report from PingWest that said Elon Musk was considering Tesla China president Tom Zhu as his successor as CEO of Tesla's global operations. While that report hasn't been confirmed yet and there aren't many ways of confirming it other than Elon Musk...
Elon Musk sets the record straight on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Twitter shares: 'He owns zero percent'
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come out and refuted reports alleging disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried owns shares of Twitter.
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
torquenews.com
Tesla Won’t Buy Lucid Motors, It Would Probably Have To Be a Non-US Company
Some people may think that Tesla may use the opportunity and buy out Lucid Motors. But, first, I am not sure if Lucid Motors will be bought out, second, I agree with the notion that if Lucid were to be bought out it would probably have to be from a non-US company that does not currently sell in the US.
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) scraps plans to build electric vans with Mercedes Benz for now
EV maker Rivian (RIVN) is setting aside its plans to build electric vans with Mercedes-Benz to double down on its personal and commercial EVs. Rivian suspends plans to build electric vans with Mercedes. Rivian and Mercedes-Benz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September to establish a joint venture to...
US News and World Report
Musk Taps Tesla's China Chief to Run Texas Gigafactory - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk has roped in longtime executive and the company's president in China, Tom Zhu, to help run the carmaker's new plant in Austin, Texas, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday. Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is...
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
