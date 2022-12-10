ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
cryptoglobe.com

$DOGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Love Affair With Dogecoin

This article looks at some of the most interesting comments that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter, has made about meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin this year. Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet...
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Said To Bring Tesla China Head To Oversee Giga Texas Ramp

Yesterday we ran a story based on a report from PingWest that said Elon Musk was considering Tesla China president Tom Zhu as his successor as CEO of Tesla's global operations. While that report hasn't been confirmed yet and there aren't many ways of confirming it other than Elon Musk...
AUSTIN, TX
electrek.co

Rivian (RIVN) scraps plans to build electric vans with Mercedes Benz for now

EV maker Rivian (RIVN) is setting aside its plans to build electric vans with Mercedes-Benz to double down on its personal and commercial EVs. Rivian suspends plans to build electric vans with Mercedes. Rivian and Mercedes-Benz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September to establish a joint venture to...
US News and World Report

Musk Taps Tesla's China Chief to Run Texas Gigafactory - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk has roped in longtime executive and the company's president in China, Tom Zhu, to help run the carmaker's new plant in Austin, Texas, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday. Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is...
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy