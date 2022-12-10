ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

With ailing teammate 800 miles away, here's how Bryant basketball got back on track

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQQ2m_0je1Ku6M00

SMITHFIELD — The real highlight of Bryant’s home victory Friday night occurred in the postgame locker room.

The Bulldogs jumped on a FaceTime call and talked with teammate Kvonn Cramer, who stayed behind in Cincinnati to receive medical care after a weekend road trip that featured far more than on-court adversity.

More: Love 'em or hate 'em, Bryant basketball doesn't care what you think about them

Cramer’s prognosis while battling an undisclosed illness is improving by the day, and Bryant’s performance against Stony Brook mirrored his own personal fight. They used a deciding run midway through the second half to put away the Seawolves, 79-60, and snap a two-game skid.

“Us being the leaders, just trying to get everyone to lock in on the game at hand,” said Charles Pride, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. “We know he wishes he could be out here with us. Just playing for him.”

The Bulldogs had Cramer’s No. 23 jersey on the bench for warmups at Chace Center as they returned to action for the first time since a 97-71 loss at the Bearcats. The following game at Tulane was postponed, as Bryant’s ailing travel party flew back to Rhode Island at the midweek. Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso is over his second bout with the flu and feeling better both personally and professionally.

“You just don’t know,” Grasso said. “You see something like that happen to a 22-year-old freakish athlete — you don’t think that can happen. And when something like that does, it kind of puts into perspective how good we have it.

“Don’t take the great things we have for granted.”

How did Bryant get back on track to set up a weekend trip to Manhattan? Let’s review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHPEP_0je1Ku6M00

Encouraging news lifts Bulldogs' spirits

Cramer and Earl Timberlake (illness) were both held out of the matchup with Cincinnati. Timberlake also missed this game against Stony Brook but was healthy enough to sit on the bench with his teammates.

Couple that with Grasso’s update that Cramer could be released from the hospital this weekend and the Bulldogs carried a certain sort of uplifted spirit. They knocked down 17 3-pointers to tie a Division I program record and blew open what was just a two-point lead with 13:45 left.

“We love him dearly,” said Sherif Gross-Bullock, who poured in 19 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds. “When we see one of our brothers going down, it kind of hurts. But we just locked in and focused in.”

Stony Brook managed just three points over the next 6:04 after making it a 45-43 game. Gross-Bullock knocked down a 3-pointer from out high to spark what eventually mushroomed into a 19-3 run.

“When these two guys [Pride and Gross-Bullock] are right and our team is right, we’re a pretty good team,” Grasso said. “I loved the way we competed. I loved the way we played for each other.”

Antwan Walker added 14 points, five blocked shots and a team-high plus-18 rating through his 30 minutes. Bryant finished at 45.9% from long range and held the Seawolves to 38.7% from the field overall.

“It was going to be about us,” Grasso said. “It wasn’t going to be about Stony Brook. We had to get back to playing our style and doing what we do.”

Bryant shooters find their touch

The Bulldogs (8-3) wasted no time heating up from deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32a3MX_0je1Ku6M00

They were sitting at nine 3-pointers by halftime — that eclipsed the total they posted in each of their previous four full games. Bryant was a miserable 8-for-39 from deep against Cincinnati.

“I think we’re kind of on the back end of what we went through, which we’re happy about,” Grasso said. “Now the challenge for these guys is to go take care of their bodies moving forward.”

Myles Latimer finished with all of his nine points in the opening 20 minutes, connecting at 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Pride went 6-for-10, Gross-Bullock was 4-for-8 and Tyler Brelsford knocked down an early pair to end 2-for-4. Frankie Policelli finished 6-for-10 from beyond the arc for Stony Brook — his teammates were just 4-for-20.

“The best part of today for me was we went through a full shootaround and nobody was coughing,” Grasso said. “It’s been two weeks since we’ve been on a bus or at a practice or in a video session where there’s not coughing and sneezing.”

Rhode Island not welcoming to Stony Brook

The Ocean State hasn’t been kind to the Seawolves (2-7) this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294TYC_0je1Ku6M00

Barring an unlikely matchup in March, they’ll finish 0-3 against local teams in this 2022-23 campaign. Stony Brook dropped back-to-back contests with the University of Rhode Island and Brown , 74-64 and 64-53, midway through November.

Policelli racked up a big double-double to lead his team, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds. It was a career high in boards for the Dayton transfer and New York native. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 21 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

STONY BROOK ( 60 ): Policelli 6-13 0-0 18, Fitzmorris 0-1 1-2 1, Pettway 0-6 0-0 0, Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-19 0-0 21, Sarvan 3-5 1-2 8, Clarke 2-11 0-0 6, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2; totals 24-62 2-4 60.

BRYANT ( 79 ): Walker 6-10 1-1 14, Brelsford 3-5 0-0 8, Gross-Bullock 7-14 3-4 21, Pride 7-16 0-0 20, Ozabor 0-2 0-0 0, Latimer 3-6 0-0 9, Edert 2-5 2-2 7, Rochelle 0-1 0-0 0, Mosher 0-2 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-1 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0; totals 28-61 6-8 79.

Halftime — Bryant 35-29. 3-Point Goals — Stony Brook 10-30 (Policelli 6-10, Clarke 2-6, Sarvan 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Fitzmorris 0-1, Roberts 0-3, Pettway 0-4), Bryant 17-37 (Pride 6-10, Gross-Bullock 4-8, Latimer 3-5, Brelsford 2-4, Walker 1-3, Edert 1-4, Rochelle 0-1, Mosher 0-2). Rebounds — Stony Brook 33 (Policelli 15), Bryant 32 (Gross-Bullock 11). Assists — Stony Brook 18 (Clarke 7), Bryant 17 (Brelsford 6). Total Fouls — Stony Brook 12, Bryant 11. A — 900 (2,000).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: With ailing teammate 800 miles away, here's how Bryant basketball got back on track

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hockomocksports.com

2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview

Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Southern New Englanders prepare for snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.  Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.  12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.  “I don’t like snow, for real, it’s […]
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream

Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Doreen Scanlon Leaving WLNE Providence After Nearly 16 Years

Doreen Scanlon is leaving Providence, R.I. ABC affiliate WLNE after nearly 16 years. Scanlon announced the news on social media by saying her time on-air has been “an honor.”. “I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your homes and to be part of your day,” she shared on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
SMITHFIELD, RI
AdWeek

WPRI Morning Anchor Danielle North to Depart After 24 Years

Danielle North is leaving Providence, R.I. CBS station WPRI after nearly 24 years. Starting January 23, the longtime morning anchor will be replaced by weekend anchor and reporter Kait Walsh who will co-anchor with Patrick Little. “Danielle is an incredible journalist, anchor and co-worker,” said news director Karen Rezendes. “It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Girl, 16, suffers ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by car in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a girl was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Buttonwoods Avenue. Police said the girl, only identified as a 16-year-old, suffered a “serious head injury.” She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she’s conscious and undergoing treatment.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy

Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy