Asheville, NC

Amid growth, Asheville Regional Airport gets clean audit, gets year-round NYC nonstop

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago
FLETCHER - Amid a season of construction and record-breaking passenger numbers, the Asheville Regional Airport received a clean financial audit from firm Martin Starnes & Associates for fiscal year 2022.

The airport saw a 9% decrease in overall revenues and a 9% increase in overall expenses during the fiscal year, Elsa Watts from Martin Starnes & Associates presented at the Dec. 9 Airport Authority board meeting, which was held in the board room on the second floor of the airport. However, Watts said the firm saw no "red flags" and made no findings over the course of the audit.

"I think this is a great audit," Board Member Susan Russo Klein said. The board voted unanimously to accept it.

The airport's overall revenues for the year were $48.1 million, with $18.9 million coming from normal operations, Watts said during the presentation. The airport's overall expenses for the year were $17.5 million, she said, with $16.3 million coming from normal operations.

Of the operating revenues, 42% came from parking and 41% came from the terminal itself. The rest came from a mixture of the airfield, golf course and other sources.

The airport improved its "net position," which the audit says is a useful indicator of financial health and is the airport's total assets minus total liabilities, by $30.6 million during the fiscal year. This is lower than last fiscal year's $36.9 million increase, but considerably higher than fiscal year 2020's $14.2 million increase.

During the year, the airport spent $16.2 million on "capital activities," the audit said, which was broken down into $2.8 million on the South Apron expansion, $10.1 million on terminal design and $1.3 million on land purchases. Funding came from federal and state grants as well as airport revenue.

By the end of the audit's time frame, the airport had considerably more cash and cash-equivalent assets on hand than in previous years. At the start of the fiscal year, the airport had around $23.0 million, by the end, it had over $240 million. The majority of that cash, the audit shows, came from "capital and related financing activities."

Airport staff fully cooperated with the audit in a timely manner, Watts said, which made the process easy for the airport and Martin Starnes & Associates. The firm is currently on the second year of a five-year auditing contract with the Airport Authority.

Record numbers, construction continues

Past Citizen Times reporting shows that the airport is set to break records this year by having 1.8 million passengers go through the airport in 2022. The previous record was set in 2019 at 1.6 million, past reporting shows.

At last month's Airport Authority meeting, the board unanimously approved a $46 million contract with Kokolakis Contracting to build its new air traffic control tower and associated facilities. Construction on the tower is set to break ground in late January with an accompanying ceremony, according to spokesperson Tina Kinsey. No date has been set yet, Kinsey said.

Construction on the new 275,000-square-foot, two-story terminal building with 12 gates and 12 loading bridges was set to begin in summer 2022, but was pushed back to spring 2023, Kinsey told the Citizen Times in October. Some other construction projects have already begun, like the completed South Apron project, which expanded the aircraft parking area south of the terminal, past reporting shows.

Bidding for the terminal construction contract was set to begin soon, according to past reporting, but no action has been taken by the Airport Authority at time of reporting. For the terminal project, the airport was recently awarded $4.3 million as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the second grant in a five-year cycle that is set to total approximately $21.5 million, Kinsey said.

"We have already begun 'make ready' work for this project, including years of design and engineering, and a central energy plant is currently under construction," Kinsey said in a Dec. 9 email. Once construction begins, she said it should take around four to five years to complete.

"We will launch a robust public information campaign once we officially break ground, to keep our region informed throughout the project," she said.

Even before terminal construction breaks ground, airport growth is continuing. The airport announced Dec. 9 that American Airlines is extending its daily, nonstop seasonal route from Asheville and New York LaGuardia Airport to year-round service. The airline already flies nonstop to nine cities from Asheville and currently provides 35% of all it's air service, the airport's news release said.

“We’re eager to give customers the chance to experience all that Asheville has to offer in the summer and provide local residents with additional access to American’s global network," Philippe Puech, American Airlines’ Director of Domestic Network Planning, said in the news release.

Also set to break ground in the spring is a new eight-story upscale hotel on the Broadmoor Golf Links site, past reporting shows. DreamCatcher Hotels, the site developer, plans for it to be a three- or four-star hotel with 152 rooms and 12,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. The hotel will be managed by an as-of-yet unannounced multi-national management company, according to DreamCatcher President and CEO Zeke Cooper.

Post-pandemic, airport needs new plan

To plan for the future, the Airport Authority board approved a $62,500 contract with Steer Davies & Gleave to create a five-year strategic plan on Oct. 7.

"The Authority’s current strategic plan was adopted by the Board a little over six years ago. The plan was created with input from all the employees and the board members. The entire process was facilitated by a consultant. The industry has changed since the adoption of that strategic plan, and most of the goals have been achieved. It’s now time to update the strategic plan for at least the next five years," the proposal from the Oct. 7 meeting agenda reads.

On Dec. 9, Steve Van Beek of Steer Davies & Gleave presented the initial stages of that plan to the board, showing how Asheville was in a strong place post-pandemic. Small hub airports, which the Asheville Regional Airport is designated as, is the fastest growing airport type in the nation, Beek said.

Leisure travel on ultra-low-cost carriers, which Asheville is primed for, is growing faster than any other type of air travel, too, placing Asheville in a competitive position, according to Beek's presentation.

Over the next few months, Steer Davies & Gleave will continue working with the airport staff, board and stakeholders to create the five-year strategic plan. Included will be ways for the airport to manage those who work at the airport but not for the airport, as they all have a direct impact on those flying in and out but are not able to be directly controlled by the Airport Authority.

Any interaction a customer has with an employee, regardless of which agency or company they work for, reflects back on the airport, Beek said.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222.

