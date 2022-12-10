ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity raises Christmas Jam House walls; BeLoved Asheville new beneficiary

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
ASHEVILLE - With the return of the Christmas Jam comes another time honored Asheville tradition, as volunteers gather to raise walls, build homes and lend a hand. This year, people flocked to Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity's New Heights neighborhood on Old Haywood Road, where volunteers, supporters and future homeowner Melissa Mitchell raised the first wall of her new home Dec. 9.

Once everyone gathered in the skeletal footprint of the house, tracking hay onto bare plywood, it happened fast. With a lift from two opposite lines of people, shoulder to shoulder, both walls went up at once. And Mitchell was smiling as volunteers hammered home the supports.

Beloved Asheville:Homeless advocates: APD notice of removal of camps before impending storm 'horrific'

To date, the annual Christmas Jam has raised more than $2.7 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, constructing 40-plus Habitat homes and helping to pay infrastructure and development costs of entire Habitat neighborhoods, according to a Dec. 2 release.

Christmas Jam is the popular, charitable music marathon put on by native rocker Warren Haynes since its inception in 1988, returning to Asheville this December for the first time since 2018. It will take place Dec. 10 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Though Haynes was anticipated to be at the wall raising, in a last-minute reversal, he was unable to make it to the Habitat event.

Stefani Scamardo, Haynes' wife and founder of Hard Head Management and Evil Teen records, said he was "fighting a cold" and while he would still be able to make that night's shows, and the main event, they wanted to let him rest.

"He's a beast, he rises to all occasions," she said, adding he is "stoked" about the upcoming Jam.

Scamardo said she was overjoyed to be back in Asheville with their son, Hudson.

“In the end, we’re just happy to be here. We’ve missed it so much. It fills my heart. It’s a great time to be back," Scamardo said.

“Personally, I’m just so proud of Asheville. This place is something. It's always been, we’ve always had this great love for it, but I feel like it's starting to fulfill its potential, in terms of art and music and commerce, and everything.”

The event, which has a history helping local causes, will raise money for Asheville Habitat for Humanity and, this year, for the first time, BeLoved Asheville.

Scamardo said this was a very intentional choice. After years of its relationship with Habitat for Humanity, which will continue, now Christmas Jam proceeds will also go to BeLoved.

“It felt like it was time to involve someone else … what we kept saying is we wanted something more boots-to-the-ground," she said. “These people (at BeLoved) are incredible, and what they’re doing is incredible. It turns out, Habitat for Humanity loves them and is friends with them, so it was really perfect."

Amy Cantrell, co-director of BeLoved, was also thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Haynes, Scamardo and the Christmas Jam.

“We know that the power of music to bring people together to change things is real, and we want to bring that power to bear," Cantrell said. "And so I think that’s what Warren and Stefani and the Christmas Jam are really about. We’re honored to stand next to them and say, we can make a huge impact in this town.”

She was struck by the Jam's return from its three-year hiatus, and the power of the charitable music marathon that has long been a staple of the city, drawing people to Asheville every year to gather and share moments.

"We need that sense of community, that’s what I was trying to evoke today. It takes a village, because we need each other," Cantrell said. "I think the Jam is really about that, about how we show up for each other"

Previously:Asheville advisory boards off chopping block; Initial city proposal is 'off the table'

A home in New Heights

Mitchell, an Asheville native, who lives with her three daughters, has struggled to find decent housing for her family in Asheville, according to a Dec. 2 Habitat for Humanity news release.

According to recent Citizen Times reporting, though price increases are beginning to slow, Asheville is still the most expensive city for rent in North Carolina.

The median rent for an apartment in Asheville is estimated to be $1,591 a month, a 0.9% increase from August according to a rent report from Apartment List.

"With few options for affordable housing, the Mitchell family has had to sacrifice quality to make ends meet," said the Dec. 2 release. Melissa described her current subsidized rental as “shelter," and looks forward to finally having a place she can call home.

"She’s a classic example of who Habitat serves and why our mission is important in this community," said Asheville Habitat executive director Andy Barnett.

"(Mitchell is) an Asheville native, she works for one of our senior care facilities, locally, an essential worker, an essential part of our community, but just couldn’t bridge the gap between her income and housing costs. She had this dream of providing something that was healthy and stable for her girls, and we’re just really honored she chose Habitat as the way to make that dream come true and let us be a part of it.”

With about nine to 10 months of construction anticipated, according to Habitat communications director Ariane Kjellquist, Mitchell's house will ultimately be one in 38 homes in New Heights phase one. The first home began in spring of 2020 and the last one will close in 2023.

The neighborhood includes single family homes, two-story townhomes and single-level townhomes specifically designed for aging adults. Mitchell's model is a 1,376-square-foot, four-bedroom house. Construction began Nov. 15.

Other Christmas Jam events include a clothing drive hosted by Grateful Bread and a toy drive hosted by BeLoved. The clothing drive will take place outside of the Christmas Jam main event at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Dec. 10 from 5-8:30 p.m., as will the toy drive, which will also be set up at The Asheville Music Hall for Christmas Jam By Day. They are in need of new, unwrapped toys for children from infants to age 10.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

