Dover considers raises for seasonal, part-time employees

DOVER ‒ Facing a shortage of lifeguards and school crossing guards, the city is considering increasing pay for those positions, along with other seasonal and part-time employees.

Lifeguards at Dover City Pool earned $9.30 an hour (Ohio's minimum wage) in 2022. Because of a shortage of lifeguards, the pool had to close about five days last summer.

"It's tough when you're offering $9.30 an hour and some of the fast food places are offering $13 or something along those lines," Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe told council recently. "So we certainly think we have some advantages working for the city, but we have to be more competitive in terms of compensation."

He noted that New Philadelphia pays its lifeguards $10.50 an hour and the Uhrichsville Water Park pays $11.50 an hour.

The administration is proposing raising pay for seasonal and part-time help, beginning Jan. 1:

Pool supervisor ‒ $18 per hour. That rate will include swim lessons performed at the pool.

Lifeguards ‒ $12 an hour.

Head lifeguard ‒ $12.75 an hour.

All seasonal concession and seasonal department employees not listed above will be paid $10.75 an hour. The concession manager will receive $13 per hour.

School crossing guards ‒ $12.50 per hour.

The Memorial Hall security maintenance employees and the Deis Hill watchman will earn a base rate of $12 an hour.

Service Director Dave Douglas said getting seasonal help has been difficult.

"We just can't get help, period," he said. "The guys depend on those young people to do a lot of mowing for us and do some things that our guys don't have time to do in the summertime in all of the departments."

Added Gunnoe, "There's not enough full-time staff there to run the park there without summer help. They have to have that. This year we at times struggled attracting people. We put out multiple Facebook posts, we posted on the city website."

The city can afford the pay raises, Auditor Nicole Stoldt said. On a good year, the city hires about 80 young people as seasonal employees.

Dover needs crossing guards

Councilman John Correll said he would like to see the crossing guards make more than $12.50 an hour because the work can be dangerous. Councilwoman Sandy Moss suggested $13.50 an hour.

Currently, Dover has seven crossing guards. Their starting salary is $9.30 an hour, but some earn more than that because of years of service.

"We can't get crossing guards, and we have to give them something to get them out there," said Safety Director Gerry Mroczkowski. "It's a thankless job. These people will get bumped by cars. Parents have no regard for them.

"I'm thankful that we have the dedicated crossing guards that we do have out there."

Dover used to have a waiting list of people wanting to work as crossing guards, but that is no longer the case, he noted.

Council will discuss the issue again at its Dec. 19 meeting.