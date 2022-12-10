ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Dover considers raises for seasonal, part-time employees

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Wjin_0je1Ko3E00

DOVER ‒ Facing a shortage of lifeguards and school crossing guards, the city is considering increasing pay for those positions, along with other seasonal and part-time employees.

Lifeguards at Dover City Pool earned $9.30 an hour (Ohio's minimum wage) in 2022. Because of a shortage of lifeguards, the pool had to close about five days last summer.

"It's tough when you're offering $9.30 an hour and some of the fast food places are offering $13 or something along those lines," Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe told council recently. "So we certainly think we have some advantages working for the city, but we have to be more competitive in terms of compensation."

He noted that New Philadelphia pays its lifeguards $10.50 an hour and the Uhrichsville Water Park pays $11.50 an hour.

The administration is proposing raising pay for seasonal and part-time help, beginning Jan. 1:

  • Pool supervisor ‒ $18 per hour. That rate will include swim lessons performed at the pool.
  • Lifeguards ‒ $12 an hour.
  • Head lifeguard ‒ $12.75 an hour.
  • All seasonal concession and seasonal department employees not listed above will be paid $10.75 an hour. The concession manager will receive $13 per hour.
  • School crossing guards ‒ $12.50 per hour.
  • The Memorial Hall security maintenance employees and the Deis Hill watchman will earn a base rate of $12 an hour.

Service Director Dave Douglas said getting seasonal help has been difficult.

"We just can't get help, period," he said. "The guys depend on those young people to do a lot of mowing for us and do some things that our guys don't have time to do in the summertime in all of the departments."

Added Gunnoe, "There's not enough full-time staff there to run the park there without summer help. They have to have that. This year we at times struggled attracting people. We put out multiple Facebook posts, we posted on the city website."

The city can afford the pay raises, Auditor Nicole Stoldt said. On a good year, the city hires about 80 young people as seasonal employees.

Dover needs crossing guards

Councilman John Correll said he would like to see the crossing guards make more than $12.50 an hour because the work can be dangerous. Councilwoman Sandy Moss suggested $13.50 an hour.

Currently, Dover has seven crossing guards. Their starting salary is $9.30 an hour, but some earn more than that because of years of service.

"We can't get crossing guards, and we have to give them something to get them out there," said Safety Director Gerry Mroczkowski. "It's a thankless job. These people will get bumped by cars. Parents have no regard for them.

"I'm thankful that we have the dedicated crossing guards that we do have out there."

Dover used to have a waiting list of people wanting to work as crossing guards, but that is no longer the case, he noted.

Council will discuss the issue again at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
CANTON, OH
10TV

New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
CANTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet

ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Springfield Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Krumroy Road and Sypher Road around 2 pm. According to the OSHP, a 2018 Peterbilt Box Truck was traveling westbound...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy