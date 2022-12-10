ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday with the horses: Lee Sheriff’s mounted patrol at the mall

By Andrea Stetson
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
Most of the time when people see an animal working, they are warned not to approach the creature. But not at Miromar Outlets in Estero, where customers are encouraged to pet, take photos and learn more about the horses that are on patrol there this holiday season. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol are traversing the parking lots and mall areas every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve.

Jeanne Shadduck can often be seen mounted on her 14-year-old paint quarter horse, Rocket.

“We encourage people to come up and pet him,” Shaddock began. “It is sort of an outreach program. We do security and we do outreach. A lot of kids have never seen a horse in their lives.”

Alec Walco and Carly Pritts were happy to have the chance to pet Rocket and take photos with the equine. Pritts said when they first saw the horse, she thought they had to stay away from Rocket, so she was happy when Shaddock encouraged them to come give the horse a hug.

“It was so cute,” Pritts said. “It’s awesome that we can go up and pet him.”

Shaddock patiently answers lots of questions. She tells them mounted patrol are all volunteers that only get reimbursed for gas money, but no salary. Many people comment on Rocket’s unusual eyes. The right one is pale blue and the left one is brown.

“People are surprised to hear we own our horses,” she explained.

The riders and horses walk around the mall area and the parking lots, they can also be seen on the grassy lot beside the gas station.

“The number one thing we do is help people find their cars. People come out of the mall and can’t find their cars,” Shaddock explained. “We spread out and go up and down the rows and when we find it, we lead them to it. It is easier for us to find it. We are high up on the horse.”

Jeff Staner, vice president of Miromar Outlets, said the horses are a popular attraction.

“It’s nice to have them here,” Staner said. “The general public likes to see the horses. We have had grandparents call and they want to make sure the horses will be here so they can show their grandkids.”

The horse patrol also adds a feeling of safety for some visitors, especially in an era of mass shootings and other violence.

“I think anytime you see a presence of security, it is a very good deterrent,” Staner explained

“People tell us they feel safer,” Shaddock added.

The patrols always consist of two riders and two horses. On a recent Friday evening Shaddock was riding with Susan Chauvin and her horse Major, 28. Chauvin has been part of mounted patrol for 20 years.

“I just like the interaction with the people and the kids and it brings back a lot of childhood memories for a lot of people and some people have never had a chance to be near a horse,” Chauvin said. “And I like the holiday spirit. “

The horses and riders all go through extensive training before becoming part of mounted patrol. They learn things such as how to avoid obstacles and what to do if someone becomes aggressive.

“The training was awesome,” Shaddock said. “As an individual you could not afford to pay for that kind of training.”

Shaddock has loved horses since she was a small girl. She joined the junior sheriff’s posse when she was just 11, moved on to the sheriff’s posse at age 18 and when that group became Mounted Patrol, 30 years ago she moved to that division.

“I always wanted to ride,” Shaddock said. “I was born horse crazy.”

Besides the mall, Shaddock and Rocket participate in local parades and events. She also owns a 24-year-old quarter horse that she uses mostly for search and rescue missions with the sheriff’s department. Shaddock is a bit worried about the future of these patrols.

“We are down to four active members,” she said. “We used to have 35 members. It is so sad.”

Mike Irby and Pistolette, 27, a registered paint quarter horse and Kecia Angelo and Fred, 13, a Percheron-Friesian rescue, are the other two mounted patrol teams.

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

