Court grants approval for demolition of Broadview Inn & Suites in Galesburg

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — The Broadview Inn & Suites is one step closer to being torn down.

The city received an order for demolition from a Knox County court last week, Steve Gugliotta, Galesburg’s director of community development said. The order officially allows the city to advertise for companies to submit bids to demolish the derelict hotel at 29 Public Square on W. Main St.

Gugliotta estimated the city will post the advertisement for the bids by Dec. 14 and the deadline for bid submissions will be Jan. 18, 2023. Galesburg City Council will then likely vote to approve one of the bids during their Feb. 6 council meeting.

Depending on what bid gets approved, Gugliotta estimated demolition will begin 30 to 40 days after Galesburg City Council makes its decision. That means the hotel’s demolition will likely begin in March 2023.

The court order does not give the city of Galesburg ownership of the hotel’s lot; it only gives the city legal authority to demolish the building. Once the hotel is demolished, Gugliotta said the city could file a lien on the property and Galesburg City Council could move to foreclose the property to seek ownership.

In order to be granted a court demolition order, the city has to exhaust a lengthy process to illustrate that owners and other interested parties have been notified and given ample opportunity to make repairs to property that has run afoul of city ordinances.

Gugliotta said the city first reached out to the owners listed as paying the Broadview’s property taxes, Beena LLC, in March 2022. Four additional letters were sent out to potential interested parties in June. The city has also been sending notices to the owners regarding trash debris and other issues before March.

No contact between the owners and the city’s department of community development was ever made.

The Broadview Inn & Suites has been closed since the spring of 2020. City documents have stated the building continues to be broken into, shows signs of physical disrepair and has lacked water since 2021, leaving it without any fire protection.

