Somerville officials remain skeptical of Route 22 warehouse proposal

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
Signature Acquisitions, of Cranford, owner of the buildings in the Centerpointe complex, asked for the hearing before the Bridgewater township Zoning Board of Adjustment to be adjourned.

Signature Acquisitions has proposed demolishing four office buildings and constructing two warehouses, one 138,000 square feet and the other 141,000 square feet, on the 20-acre site.

Officials in neighboring Somerville have already expressed opposition because of concerns that trucks will use borough streets to get to the site east of the Gaston Avenue intersection with the highway.

The main worry, Somerville Mayor Dennis Sullivan previously said, is how trucks traveling on westbound Route 22 from Interstate 287 will gain access the site.

Trucks traveling westbound on the highway will have to go to North Bridge Street, then cross over the highway to Grove Street then back to eastbound Route 22, he said.

Somerville officials fear that trucks may take an alternate route, exiting Route 287 at Route 28 and driving into Somerville.

But, because Somerville passed an ordinance this summer banning trucks of more than 4 tons from Gaston Avenue from Route 28 to Route 22 and on Grove, Bridge and Davenport streets from Main Street to Route 22, the trucks may use Main Street to get to Mountain Avenue, which has no weight limit and is under county jurisdiction, to get to eastbound Route 22.

The plan calls for 19 tractor-trailer parking stalls and 73 loading bays.

The plan also includes 5,000 square feet of office space. No tenants have been announced.

The plan must be reviewed by the Bridgewater zoning board because warehouse use is not permitted on a portion of the site on the highway between Gaston Avenue and Adamsville Road.

A traffic study, prepared by Stonefield Engineering and Design for the developer, concluded the project "would not have a significant impact on the traffic operations of the adjacent roadway network."

In fact, the study concluded, the development "would generate significantly less trips as compared with the existing office use."

But at the Dec. 5 Somerville Borough Council meeting, Sullivan said the report concluded traffic would improve because there would be 500 less cars going to and from the property, but 100 more trucks.

Sullivan said he didn't see that as an improvement.

The mayor also advised Somerville residents that they may go the Bridgewater Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting, question the developer and voice an opinion.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account

