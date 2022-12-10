Hunterdon County recognized with NJ tourism award

Hunterdon County was named the winner of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ 2022 Excellence Award in Digital Outreach, county officials announced.

The Digital Outreach Award is given to the organization that creates the new digital marketing campaign most successful at encouraging new visitors and developing new markets.

“We’ve worked hard to market Hunterdon County as a top-of-mind destination for tourists throughout the New York and Philadelphia metro areas,” said Hunterdon County Commissioner Sue Soloway in a statement.

The county won the award for the Explore Hunterdon campaign, its first county-run, county-wide tourism marketing effort. The high-profile launch this year included a new website, extensive press coverage, a year-long social media and online marketing campaign, and the promotion of the county’s new “The Other Side of Jersey” brand.

“The response has been incredible ... people arrive here all the time saying that they came to Hunterdon because they noticed and responded to all the recent marketing efforts,” Charles Rosen, owner and operator of The Ciderhouse at Ironbound Farm, said in a statement.

Economic Development and Tourism Director Marc Saluk said that the county will continue and expand upon the tourism effort in 2023.

“We’ve got a great team and so many incredible destinations,” he said in a statement. “People will keep discovering us for years’ to come.”

“We have long known that Hunterdon County is full of wonderful destinations especially our growing agritourism industry and many historic sites," Commissioner Jeff Kuhl said in a statement. “By driving tourism to these great places, we will help to create sustainable economic activity that will help our farmers, small businesses, and historic inns and bed and breakfasts.”

For more information, visit the ExploreHunterdonNJ.com website or contact Saluk at 908-399-1108 or at msaluk@co.hunterdon.nj.us