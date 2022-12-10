ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County recognized with NJ tourism award

By From Staff Reports
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogbvd_0je1KgzQ00

Hunterdon County was named the winner of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ 2022 Excellence Award in Digital Outreach, county officials announced.

The Digital Outreach Award is given to the organization that creates the new digital marketing campaign most successful at encouraging new visitors and developing new markets.

“We’ve worked hard to market Hunterdon County as a top-of-mind destination for tourists throughout the New York and Philadelphia metro areas,” said Hunterdon County Commissioner Sue Soloway in a statement.

The county won the award for the Explore Hunterdon campaign, its first county-run, county-wide tourism marketing effort. The high-profile launch this year included a new website, extensive press coverage, a year-long social media and online marketing campaign, and the promotion of the county’s new “The Other Side of Jersey” brand.

“The response has been incredible ... people arrive here all the time saying that they came to Hunterdon because they noticed and responded to all the recent marketing efforts,” Charles Rosen, owner and operator of The Ciderhouse at Ironbound Farm, said in a statement.

Earlier:'We do not want to be a best-kept secret': Hunterdon County is going all in on tourism

Earlier:'Explore the other side of New Jersey': Hunterdon County launches new tourism campaign

Economic Development and Tourism Director Marc Saluk said that the county will continue and expand upon the tourism effort in 2023.

“We’ve got a great team and so many incredible destinations,” he said in a statement. “People will keep discovering us for years’ to come.”

“We have long known that Hunterdon County is full of wonderful destinations especially our growing agritourism industry and many historic sites," Commissioner Jeff Kuhl said in a statement. “By driving tourism to these great places, we will help to create sustainable economic activity that will help our farmers, small businesses, and historic inns and bed and breakfasts.”

For more information, visit the ExploreHunterdonNJ.com website or contact Saluk at 908-399-1108 or at msaluk@co.hunterdon.nj.us

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
rew-online.com

Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023

JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy