Massillon, OH

Massillon area real estate transfers Nov. 12-18

By The Independent
 4 days ago
Bethlehem Township

Akers Michael A & Nanette M from Bradley John J, parcel 1100333 Safari Trl, $5,000.

Carman Gerald from Girt Joan Lee Aka Joan L, 7165 Shepler Church Ave SW, $200,000.

Dighero Andrew & Laura from Kinion Dylan, parcel 1100940 Uganda Pkwy, $14,000.

Jenkins Raymond & Jerilyn from Nolt Jane E, 73 A St Nav Vil, $125,000.

Talkington Rachael R & Doane Justin C from Yoder Brandon J, 215 Wooster St NE, $215,000.

Canal Fulton

Lee Brian C & Deneen Leanne from Monteneri Myriah Z & Jason, 395 Riverview St, $175,000.

New Rex LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage from Sparks Donald R Jr & Erin K, 540 Prospect Ave, $142,921.

Jackson Township

Ap & P Development & Construction Co from Macioce Richard J &Terri A, 4120 Wales Ave NW, $210,000.

Bailey Timothy Lee from Calhoun Nancy M, 7214 Bretz St NW, $183,900.

Buckwalter Kenneth A & Stefanie L from Kessler Craig J & Hollingbaugh Pat, 3575 Cornwall Dr NW, $340,000.

Daniels Robert E & Valerie A from Raies James C & Elizabeth A, 6339 Pebble Beach Dr NW, $359,000.

Dezordo Travis J & Jessie from Baker Michelle, 7390 Emerald Glen Ave NW, $508,000.

Fritz Samuel T from Manwaring Louise A, 5100 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $500,000.

Griffith Cynthia Sue from Passerini Daniel J & Deville Carrie A, 9762 Emerald Bluff Cir NW, $320,000.

GT Realty LLC from Jonley Hanlyn Limited, parcel 10016336 Munson St NW, $307,000.

Gundersen Thomas J & Bernadette T from Bernier Daniel & Taylor Grace, 8615 Hickerylane Ave NW, $295,000.

Haymaker Tree & Lawn Inc from Hixon James C & Carmencita A, 7192 Wales Ave NW, $580,800.

Hufstetler Holdings LLC from Willoughby Tim & Jane, 2400 Wales Ave NW Unit G, $115,000.

Knoch Lori L from Kristy Karen L Trustee of the Karen L KR, 4562 Steepleview Dr NW, $259,900.

Kotasek Karen E & Thomas J II from Mcclure Randall L & Lynn M, 4195 Wales Ave NW, $379,234.

Larkin Street Homes LLC from Stanley James H, 6281 Champion Ave NW, $222,000.

Lepar Nancy J from Slesnick Elizabeth M Trustee, 6471 Bertram Ave NW, $190,000.

Lepar Nancy J from Slesnick Elizabeth M/TTE of the Elizabe, parcel 1618759 Bertram Ave NW, $190,000.

Lile Daniel T & Becky A from Fair Way Investment Group LLC, 6493 Palmer Dr NW, $211,000.

Lowery Joshua from Halsey Dustin L & Sarah E, 5355 Fulton Dr NW, $173,000.

Mccann Julie A from Waikem Kim S, 3756 Woodleigh Ave NW, $775,000.

Mccann Julie A from Waikem Kim S, 6440 Dunwoody Cir NW, $775,000.

Mullane Jeanette Ttee from Markley Susan M Ttee, 5438 N Island Dr NW, $550,000.

Scheetz Dani D from Raff Richard D, 4834 Echovalley St NW, $138,600.

Sees Emma Marie from Maust Alexander Scott & Sees Emma Marie, 4630 Crystal Lake Rd NW, $67,750.

Siber Terry L & Joan E from Hoover Jason R & Sharon L, 8713 Scotsbury St NW, $387,500.

Smith Connie L from Roush Martha E, 4629 Preserve Dr NW, $195,000.

Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L from Gurney Michael & Amy, 6385 Doral Dr NW, $399,000.

Waikem Kim S from Hill Beth R Trustee of the Beth R Hill T, 6781 Scarborough Rd NW, $650,000.

Weniger John Andrew from Candea Eugene R & Elaine M, 4426 Satinwood Cir NW, $267,500.

Williams Jeffrey A from Saleh Tarab O, 4843 Pond Dr NW, $290,000.

Lawrence Township

Frank Matthew & Elizabeth from Messenheimer Todd K, 6155 Erie Ave NW, $350,000.

Keating William Jay from Showalter Phillip G, 99 Thomas BLVD NW, $28,000.

Stein Joshua & Sarah from Rhoads Kenneth E Sr, 47 Thomas BLVD NW, $40,000.

Turner Jerry L & Jerry L Jr from Turner Jerry L & Carolyn, 14610 Arcadia St NW, $66,000.

Turner Jerry L Jr from Turner Jerry L & Jerry L Jr, 14610 Arcadia St NW, $72,800.

Massillon

Acemark Holdings LLC from Stevenson Jack D, 1136 State Ave NE, $42,500.

Baxter Daniel S & Lisa S from Kolek Christine Ann, 308 Commonwealth Ave NE, $118,800.

Denton Sandra L from Clementz Wendy L & Kendrick Kenneth T TR, 1911 Colonial Pkwy NE, $163,900.

Dimitroff Alexis N & Dehnke James R from Chapanar Lawrence E, 1312 Beechtree Cir NE, $299,900.

Gainey Pamela J & Scott A from Barber Darin J, 1745 Sweetleaf Cir NW, $408,000.

Heisser Jeffrey L from Henning Pamela J, 26 Raymond CRT NE, $68,000.

Home Appliance Warehouse LLC from Heisser Jeffrey L, 416 Erie St N, $150,000.

Lyons Run Properties LLC from Oak Manor Quad Plexes LLC, 343 Oak Manor Ave NE, $574,000.

Lyons Run Properties LLC from Oak Manor Quad Plexes LLC, 362 Oak Manor Ave NE, $574,000.

Markoff Alexander R from Nalbach Corinne N, 526 Grosvenor Dr NW, $134,900.

Maust Toby J from Woodliff Thomas & Mia, 215 8th St SW, $124,000.

Maust Toby J from Woodliff Thomas & Mia, parcel 600188 Tremont Ave SW, $124,000.

Maynard Raymond & Dolores from Jaber Property Management LLC, 22 5th St NE, $22,000.

Murphy Nathan F & Jordan E from Hendershot Ryan C, 1013 11th St NE, $170,000.

Nationwide Investments LLC from Cockrill Randy & Jodi L, 420 11th St SW, $42,000.

Riddell James D from Lemon Dennis, 114 16th St SW, $85,000.

Ruegg Andrew L/E Lockhart Barbara S from Lockhart Zachary Eric L/E Lockhart Bar, 632 Geiger Ave SW, $51,000.

Ruszkowski Jacob from Maxheimer Michael M & Tara M, 702 Griffith Ave SW, $165,000.

Slinger Dawn & Fred from R & J Property Management, 1509 Lincoln Way W, $125,000.

Smeyres Daniel & Shelley from Equity Trust Co Cust FBO 2002400321 Ira, 324 6th St SW, $100,000.

Spencer Tamiko Charmaine from Midfirst Bank, 513 Griffith Ave SW, $72,500.

Traynor Jeffrey William & Duke Michelle from Duke Timothy A & Yumiko, 938 Walnut Rd SW, $59,346.

Wehrung Dominique & Moore Colton from Griffiths William R, 540 Standish Ave NW, $105,000.

Whipkey Clifford IV from Huppert Jason M, 517 Oak Ave SE, $70,000.

Perry Township

Cottrell Melissa from Dematteis Lauren J, 4726 13th St SW, $130,025.

Daley Nicholas R & Mary from Reality Renovations LLC, 223 Zern Ave SW, $145,900.

Eastman Christopher & Tricia from Smith Larry A, 504 Woodlawn Ave NW, $184,000.

Hertenstein Philip & Karee B from Pachmayer James S & Dru E, 1600 Muirfield Ave NW, $475,000.

Kessler Gene Cameron & Winters from George Patrick J, 3555 Mollane St NW, $131,000.

Mccreery Korey A from Norris Christina F, 1647 Manor Ave NW, $225,000.

Norton Riley from Coates Sandra A, 4753 Navarre Rd SW, $135,000.

Sterling Mark from Chambers Scott, 3969 Shepler Church Ave SW, $97,500.

Tyler Kyle Devan from Lehman Brent A, 1727 Montaque Ave NW, $236,000.

Williams Thomas F & Sandra K from Klopman Keith, 708 Delverne Ave SW, $120,000.

Sugarcreek Township

Hines Zachary from Miller Jennifer, 10251 Cardale St #2, $3,900.

Kessler Michael from Huffman Traci A, 460 1st St SW Lot #26, $28,000.

Miller Rachel A & Mullins Ethan A from Rohr Brieanna I, 416 Wabash Ave N, $122,000.

Sitarik Jospeh P & Halverstadt Jessica B from Miller William & Betty, 7125 Wabash Ave SW, $185,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Eisenmann Toby from Byall Dennis R & Lara M, 13180 Wooster St NW, $200,000.

Kronmiller Levi from Miller Kathy S, 12595 Kaywood St NW, $199,500.

