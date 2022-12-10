ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Small business making a big impact in Somerset County

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnc2z_0je1KbZn00

Small businesses are on the rise in Somerset County, according to industry officials.

Matt Reckner, Startup Alleghenies director of entrepreneurship and innovation for Somerset County, said that many people who had worked in seasonal positions in addition to their full-time jobs have now started small businesses instead.

"People aren't looking for part-time jobs to supplement their income as much," he said.

"They're turning their hobby into a business. If they work with food or something like that, they become a baker. They had something neat that they gave to people as gifts and now they're selling to the general public."

Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said North Center Avenue, Somerset, has seen a recent influx of business openings and construction — and many of them are small businesses.

A new salon, Hair by Hayley, opened on Nov. 18 in the Saylor Motors building along North Center Avenue.

Larenas, a formal wear store at 1854 North Center Ave., opened in October under new ownership.

BFS Foods Convenience Store and gas station is expected to open soon at the former Hoss's Restaurant location along North Center Avenue. A Burger King restaurant is to be included in the new building as well.

A new car wash is also under construction along North Center Avenue, near the bridge that crosses over the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

"I'm not seeing the opposite," Aldom said. "No closures. Only openings."

He added that other sectors of Somerset County business are also doing well, including manufacturing, mining and retail.

"Business is doing good from all aspects," Aldom said. "We're still going strong in most sectors."

Reckner added that he believes most Somerset County businesses are in need of more employees, but not all are hiring.

"The majority of businesses could use an extra person or two, whether they're hiring or not," he said. "More are making do with what they have. They'd like to have more, but a lot of them are getting good at figuring out how to do it and make the best use of their employees' time."

Pennsylvania is 10th in the nation for unemployment claims, according to finance advice website WalletHub. For every 100,000 Pennsylvanians, 178 have submitted unemployment claims.

In Somerset County, the five largest employers, in order, are state government, UPMC Somerset, Vail Resorts, Chan-Soon Shiong Medical Center at Windber, and county government.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program

(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Motel set to be condemned

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Commercial building severely damaged by fire in Pa.

An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Precession held for fallen Huntingdon County firefighter

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Firefighters joined community members Saturday to honor Kurt Keilhofer, a firefighter who died in the line of duty on Tuesday. A precession made its way through Mapleton following the funeral service for Keilhofer, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 6. Keilhofer was a member […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy