From gifts for your dog to your grandma, shop small this Christmas at these Onslow businesses

As the deadline to buy Christmas gifts quickly approaches, Onslow County residents have plenty of options when it comes to holiday shopping.

But where exactly are they choosing to spend their money?

Although big box stores like Walmart, Target and Barnes and Noble offer great products and oftentimes, great deals, you might consider shopping local this holiday season.

Check out this list of some of the local Jacksonville boutiques, shops and businesses when deciding where to get your Christmas shopping done in the coming weeks. Although this list is specific to Jacksonville, there are plenty of local businesses to shop in surrounding Richlands, Sneads Ferry, Swansboro, Hubert and North Topsail Beach.

Muttigans

Furry friends need Christmas gifts too, and that's why Muttigans is the fun local pet shop to make all of Fido's holiday wishes come true.

Muttigans is located in the Jacksonville Mall and is a coffee shop/pet supply store.

According to Muttigans' Facebook page, the pet supply section has everything from healthy food and treats to fun toys, supplies and a great selection of gift items for pet lovers. The best part? You can sip on a latte or a smoothie as you shop.

Muttigans is open regular mall hours. For more information, visit Muttigans online, on Facebook or call 252-354-3410.

Bicycle Gallery

Bicycle Gallery, located at 711 New Bridge Street in Jacksonville, is an independent bicycle shop dedicated to helping you fall in love with riding your bike, according to its website.

It doesn't matter whether you're a beginner, recreational rider, commuter, or racer, Bicycle Gallery has you covered. That's why this bike shop could be the perfect place to get your 10-year-old's dream bicycle for Christmas.

Bicycle Gallery sells all different kinds of bikes and bicycle accessories and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Bicycle Gallery online, on Facebook or call 910-355-2453.

The Unique BEE Boutique

The Unique BEE Boutique is a women's clothing store located at 2001 Marlin Drive Suite 300 in Jacksonville.

According to The Unique BEE Boutique website, owner Katrina Carrington's brand specializes in "trendy apparel and accessories aimed toward contemporary women who want elegant pieces designed by those committed to trendy fashions and styles for the modern professional."

The website adds women can shop on-trend pieces at moderate prices, featuring high-end designers alongside vintage treasures. For the fashion lover on your Christmas list, the perfect gift could be just beyond these doors.

The Unique BEE Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit them online, on Facebook or call 910-333-8464.

Book End Bookstore

Book End Bookstore is located at 119 N. Marine Boulevard and according to its Facebook page, is a neighborhood bookstore with a variety of like-new books.

If you're looking for the perfect gift to satisfy those booklovers on your Christmas list, check out this long-time Jacksonville used bookstore.

For more information, call 910-347-7778.

The Up Closet Boutique

The Up Closet Boutique is located at 851 Dennis Road in Jacksonville and is a high-end fashion boutique.

Again, local boutiques can be the perfect place to find a Christmas gift for the fashion lovers in your life. For more information, visit The Up Closet on Facebook or call the shop at 910-803-4366.

The Flipping Rooster - This Old House & Antique Emporium

The Flipping Rooster is located at 4881 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

This antique emporium has plenty of gifts for those hard-to-shop-for people, according to a recent Facebook post. Santa will even be making a visit on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Flipping Rooster is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call 910-750-9164.

Vendor Markets

There are two large vendor markets in Jacksonville - Antique 2 Chic and Twice as Nice.

Vendor markets are full of hidden treasures and gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, from clothes to vinyl, home decor, movies, games and more.

Antique 2 Chic is located at 2501 Onslow Drive and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the market online, on Facebook or call 910-548-2234.

Twice as Nice Flea Market is located at 3060 Wilmington Highway South and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the market on Facebook or call 910-346-1725.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.