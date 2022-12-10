ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

From gifts for your dog to your grandma, shop small this Christmas at these Onslow businesses

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwykt_0je1Kah400

As the deadline to buy Christmas gifts quickly approaches, Onslow County residents have plenty of options when it comes to holiday shopping.

But where exactly are they choosing to spend their money?

Although big box stores like Walmart, Target and Barnes and Noble offer great products and oftentimes, great deals, you might consider shopping local this holiday season.

Check out this list of some of the local Jacksonville boutiques, shops and businesses when deciding where to get your Christmas shopping done in the coming weeks. Although this list is specific to Jacksonville, there are plenty of local businesses to shop in surrounding Richlands, Sneads Ferry, Swansboro, Hubert and North Topsail Beach.

Muttigans

Furry friends need Christmas gifts too, and that's why Muttigans is the fun local pet shop to make all of Fido's holiday wishes come true.

Muttigans is located in the Jacksonville Mall and is a coffee shop/pet supply store.

According to Muttigans' Facebook page, the pet supply section has everything from healthy food and treats to fun toys, supplies and a great selection of gift items for pet lovers. The best part? You can sip on a latte or a smoothie as you shop.

Muttigans is open regular mall hours. For more information, visit Muttigans online, on Facebook or call 252-354-3410.

Bicycle Gallery

Bicycle Gallery, located at 711 New Bridge Street in Jacksonville, is an independent bicycle shop dedicated to helping you fall in love with riding your bike, according to its website.

It doesn't matter whether you're a beginner, recreational rider, commuter, or racer, Bicycle Gallery has you covered. That's why this bike shop could be the perfect place to get your 10-year-old's dream bicycle for Christmas.

Bicycle Gallery sells all different kinds of bikes and bicycle accessories and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Bicycle Gallery online, on Facebook or call 910-355-2453.

The Unique BEE Boutique

The Unique BEE Boutique is a women's clothing store located at 2001 Marlin Drive Suite 300 in Jacksonville.

According to The Unique BEE Boutique website, owner Katrina Carrington's brand specializes in "trendy apparel and accessories aimed toward contemporary women who want elegant pieces designed by those committed to trendy fashions and styles for the modern professional."

The website adds women can shop on-trend pieces at moderate prices, featuring high-end designers alongside vintage treasures. For the fashion lover on your Christmas list, the perfect gift could be just beyond these doors.

The Unique BEE Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit them online, on Facebook or call 910-333-8464.

Book End Bookstore

Book End Bookstore is located at 119 N. Marine Boulevard and according to its Facebook page, is a neighborhood bookstore with a variety of like-new books.

If you're looking for the perfect gift to satisfy those booklovers on your Christmas list, check out this long-time Jacksonville used bookstore.

For more information, call 910-347-7778.

The Up Closet Boutique

The Up Closet Boutique is located at 851 Dennis Road in Jacksonville and is a high-end fashion boutique.

Again, local boutiques can be the perfect place to find a Christmas gift for the fashion lovers in your life. For more information, visit The Up Closet on Facebook or call the shop at 910-803-4366.

The Flipping Rooster - This Old House & Antique Emporium

The Flipping Rooster is located at 4881 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

This antique emporium has plenty of gifts for those hard-to-shop-for people, according to a recent Facebook post. Santa will even be making a visit on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Flipping Rooster is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call 910-750-9164.

Vendor Markets

There are two large vendor markets in Jacksonville - Antique 2 Chic and Twice as Nice.

Vendor markets are full of hidden treasures and gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, from clothes to vinyl, home decor, movies, games and more.

Antique 2 Chic is located at 2501 Onslow Drive and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the market online, on Facebook or call 910-548-2234.

Twice as Nice Flea Market is located at 3060 Wilmington Highway South and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the market on Facebook or call 910-346-1725.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC social services department hosts holiday decorating competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in Eastern Carolina wanted to boost morale and get employees into the holiday cheer this season, and to do so, it hosted a door decorating competition. Any decorating contest calls for a bit of creativity and one supervisor wanted her door to represent more...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

The gift that keeps on giving

People often ask me, “how do you find so much to write about for your column? You have a great memory to remember so much.” I most often reply, “I was given the gift of stories.” Growing up and listening to the older people in my family, and those who lived in our community, share the stories of their lives enabled me to develop a love of storytelling. My grandmother would often entertain our neighbors on our front porch, and they’d share lots of stories about how they grew up, the people they knew, the events that happened in town, and their knowledge of the lineage of various families.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Four a.m. wakeup call: too early for mom and dad

If any person does not believe that Christmas season is here, then they missed the Washington Christmas Parade. The children lined the streets with smiles across their faces and waiting to see Santa Claus riding on top of a fire truck. He did not disappoint them either, because he was bigger than life and throwing candy as he went by. There was not a problem in the world and there should not have been, you see kids at Christmas make this season so great. Can you remember when the Christmas season began in your home?
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Carteret County’s Cookies for the Troops campaign now underway

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — In Carteret County, people are collecting donations of Cookies for the Troops through their local troop members. The baked goods will be given to service members who are stationed at Cherry Point and to Coast Guards members stationed at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle

There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man said he will remodel home after lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern probably wasn’t even thinking about the NFL game he was watching before going to get some snacks at halftime. Williams decided he needed some sides for a game day meal so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and scored a $100,000 lottery prize. “I […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Winterville brings in the holiday spirit

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. There were around 50 floats in the parade. “It’s always fun, at least for me, and I believe my students to see like coworkers and people that they know, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WITN

Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Three churches to present live drive-thru Nativities

— Three county churches will present live drive-thru Nativities, beginning this weekend. Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will present its third consecutive drive-thru Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at 174 Marshallberg Road in Smyrna. Those attending should enter at Down East Middle School and follow the signs. Motorists will be directed onto the church’s property from the school, and Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to help direct traffic.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
FARMVILLE, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
512
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy