WCHS Teachers Receives $500 Grant
Warsaw Community High School teacher Jennifer Burley recently earned a $500 grant through Via Credit Union in order to purchase a subscription to the Lupa app for her AP Spanish students. This app is intended for AP Spanish students to listen to Spanish podcasts about current events and hot topics in Spanish. Burley has good reason for purchasing a subscription to the Lupa app. She stated in the grant application, “I learned about it (the Lupa app) in my Phonetics class this summer and really enjoyed using it. It was also recommended by the AP Spanish Institute instructor. In AP Spanish students must listen to immersive authentic Spanish for at least 30 minutes per week in order to build vocabulary and aural skills.” Burley is a lifelong learner, and she is constantly looking for ways for her students to improve their Spanish skills. AP Spanish students will have the Lupa App downloaded onto their iPad when the funds are disbursed.
Hoffert Is 1st Of 2 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipients
A Warsaw Community High School senior who wants to give back to his community by being a public defender was announced Monday as one of two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients. Kosciusko County Community Foundation (KCCF) CEO Stephanie Overbey and her staff surprised Ryun Hoffert, son of Drs. David and...
Evelyn A. Mackaben
Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. Evelyn was born on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1924. Hard-working, determined and steadfast, Evelyn overcame many obstacles to graduate high school. Growing up, her immigrant family did not believe women needed to further their education beyond the eighth grade. However, Evelyn worked to pay for her own education and proudly graduated from Wisconsin Rapids High School.
Robert J. Sears Jr.
Robert J. Sears Jr., of Winona Lake, passed away quietly at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 68. Known to most as “Bob” or “Grizzly,” he was born on June 21, 1954, in Anderson, the son of Robert Joseph Sears Sr. and Betty Woodward Sears. He was united in marriage to his true love, Deborah, in Rochester on Nov. 24, 1972. The two shared 50 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Lincoln Seeking Leesburg Town Board Seat
A man who served on the Claypool Town Board over 25 years ago is now seeking to serve on the Leesburg Town Board. Darrin Lincoln, 57, said he served for about two years on the Claypool Town Board when he was 31. He stepped down from Claypool’s board after moving out of town.
Indiana Church And Business Reach People From All Nations
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the second in her five-part series.
United Way Hires New Launchpad: Whitley County Coordinator
COLUMBIA CITY – United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties and the Community Foundation of Whitley County announced the hiring of Rachel Alexander as the new Whitley County coordinator for Launchpad, an ongoing effort to organize and improve the state of child care in the community. Access to quality...
Columbia City Bests Warsaw For First Tiger Den Win Since 2002
It was a battle of two teams on long winning streaks Tuesday at the Tiger Den as Warsaw hosted Columbia City. The Tigers came into the game winners of five straight and nine of their last ten, while the Eagles entered the contest on a nine game streak after dropping their season opener. After the final buzzer sounded, it was the visitors that extended the streak to 10 with a 68-59 win over the Tigers.
Public Occurrences 12.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:03 p.m. Monday - Christina Diane Golden, 60, of 18 EMS 21C Lane, Syracuse, arrested for forgery. Bond: $3,500. • 3:33 p.m. Monday - Joe Angel Rodriguez, 32, of 102 N. Main St., Sidney, arrested for...
Stacy’s Closing Its Doors At The End Of The Year
LEESBURG - After 50 years of serving generations of families, a staple in Kosciusko County is closing its doors at the end of the year. Owner Tyler Haines announced Wednesday morning on the Facebook page for Stacy’s, 309 S. Main St. (Ind. 15), Leesburg, that the restaurant would not reopen after the first of 2023.
Milford First Responders Get Thank You From Live Well Kosciusko
MILFORD - The town of Milford’s first responders received an early Christmas present of sorts at Monday’s Town Council meeting from Live Well Kosciusko. According to Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall, representatives from the group came to the meeting to introduce the K-County First initiative, which is a discount program for Kosciusko County first responders. They presented Milford’s first responders with a discount card, which will give them discounts at participating businesses in the county and they thanked the first responders and participating businesses.
Lucy B. Baney
Lucy B. Baney, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away peacefully at Mason Health Care and Rehab on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on June 1, 1926, the daughter of Leslie and Vera Lockridge. As the family-oriented person she was, she spent her life...
Castle Sworn In As New Pierceton Town Council Member
PIERCETON — Janet Castle is no stranger to the workings of the Pierceton Town Council. The former town clerk-treasurer for 30 plus years now will have a different role with the town. Castle was sworn in Monday night as the newest Town Council member. She was appointed Thursday by...
Aviation Board Opens Bids For Hangar Roof
Sealed bids for the T Hangar roof were opened during the Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting Tuesday. Warsaw Airport Manager Nick King told the Board that budget numbers he had been given were expected to be between $45,000-$50,000 for the roof replacement. “I went out for quotes so I could...
McGinnis Is Sole Candidate For Winona Council
Only one person filed to finish out the remaining term for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 2 seat, but a Republican caucus will still be held Tuesday evening. Ashley McGinnis filed Dec. 6 for the position being vacated by Denny Duncan. Duncan was elected to the Warsaw School Board and can not hold two elected positions.
Indiana Chamber Names Maple Leaf Farms Co-President To Board; Announces New Board Chair
INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Tucker, co-president of Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg, which produces approximately 40% of the nation’s duck supply, is among 31 new members of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Tucker is a past graduate of the Kosciusko Leadership Academy and the Indiana Agricultural...
Rochelle A. Talbert
Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 4, 1958, to William Talbert II and Albey Martin. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Rochelle. Her family wishes to grieve her loss in private. Written...
Pamela Ann Chaplin
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
County BZA Denies Numerous Requests
The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals was not in a giving mood during its regular meeting Tuesday. Jonathan Fussle and Sky Team Properties came before the Board seeking an exception allowing a multi-family building with 11 units in a commercial district and for a variance permitting the 11 apartments on a tract with 13,967 square feet where the ordinance requires 20,000 with 20 onsite parking spaces and an available shared 34 on an adjacent tract. The property is in Claypool.
Audubon Society Offers Bird Watching
WINONA LAKE - Tippecanoe Audubon Society will offer an experience that the whole family can enjoy, with a birdwatching event open to the public at Limitless Park, 1598 Park Ave., Winona Lake, from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31. Telescopes and experienced observers will help you observe and identify waterfowl...
