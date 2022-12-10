Warsaw Community High School teacher Jennifer Burley recently earned a $500 grant through Via Credit Union in order to purchase a subscription to the Lupa app for her AP Spanish students. This app is intended for AP Spanish students to listen to Spanish podcasts about current events and hot topics in Spanish. Burley has good reason for purchasing a subscription to the Lupa app. She stated in the grant application, “I learned about it (the Lupa app) in my Phonetics class this summer and really enjoyed using it. It was also recommended by the AP Spanish Institute instructor. In AP Spanish students must listen to immersive authentic Spanish for at least 30 minutes per week in order to build vocabulary and aural skills.” Burley is a lifelong learner, and she is constantly looking for ways for her students to improve their Spanish skills. AP Spanish students will have the Lupa App downloaded onto their iPad when the funds are disbursed.

