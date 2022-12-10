Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Related
darientimes.com
UConn football adds CT native Teddy Williams of Cromwell/Portland to its 2023 recruiting class
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn football will be adding another standout Connecticut native to its ranks as Teddy Williams joins the recruiting class of 2023. After a postgraduate season this fall at Salisbury, Williams joins his fellow 2021 New Haven Register 1st Team...
darientimes.com
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
MaxPreps
David Cassetti Jr. named 2022 MaxPreps Connecticut High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
darientimes.com
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
UConn men up to No. 3 in Associated Press top 25 poll
The UConn men’s basketball team’s steady rise up the Associated Press top 25 poll continued this week. The Huskies (11-0) were up two spots to No. 3 and received first-place votes for this first time this season in the latest poll, which was released Monday. UConn had 1,466...
darientimes.com
What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
NBC Connecticut
Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night
Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
ctexaminer.com
Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot
NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
Comments / 0