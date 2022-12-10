ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1

Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot

NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
NEW HAVEN, CT

