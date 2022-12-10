ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
NECN

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Conn.

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT

