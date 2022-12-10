Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges
Commissioner Angel Quiros said corrections staff who his agency finds abused a COVID hotel program will face criminal charges.
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
Hundreds gather at vigil to honor Milford woman killed: 'She was an amazing mom'
MILFORD — At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the sound of acoustic guitar strings and the lyrics to Kacey Musgraves’ ballad, “Rainbow,” rang over the crowd of a couple hundred people at Milford Lisman Landing. “If you could see what I see, you’d be blinded by the...
Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later
GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
What we know, don’t know about death of Milford woman Julie Minogue, whose 'passion was her children'
MILFORD — Julie Minogue, the 40-year-old mother who police say was killed Dec. 6 inside her Salem Walk condominium by the father of her 3-year-old son, was described by her family as an avid runner and walker whose “greatest passion was her children.”. “As a single mother she...
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
PODCAST: The end of CT’s eviction moratorium brings difficulty to renters
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about her series of articles exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
GOVERNOR LAMONT AND CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE UNION ANNOUNCE TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 today announced that they have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement. The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Conn.
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
