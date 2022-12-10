ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Ending, Explained: Why Did Brendan Gleeson Cut Off His Fingers?

The Banshees of Inisherin, which is now streaming on HBO Max, dramatizes a painful experience many of us are all too familiar with: a friendship breakup. Written and directed by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh (known for his critically-acclaimed films like In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), this dark comedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (who also collaborated with McDonagh on In Bruges) as two former friends who get into a fight. More specifically, Brendan Gleeson suddenly decides he no longer wants to be friends with Colin Farrell, and Farrell is left reeling in the aftermath. Though at...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
