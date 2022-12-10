The Banshees of Inisherin, which is now streaming on HBO Max, dramatizes a painful experience many of us are all too familiar with: a friendship breakup. Written and directed by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh (known for his critically-acclaimed films like In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), this dark comedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (who also collaborated with McDonagh on In Bruges) as two former friends who get into a fight. More specifically, Brendan Gleeson suddenly decides he no longer wants to be friends with Colin Farrell, and Farrell is left reeling in the aftermath. Though at...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO