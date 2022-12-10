ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Rebel Wilson reveals how kissing woman on set sparked awakening

Rebel Wilson admits kissing Charlotte Gainsbourg on screen "opened her heart up" to the idea of dating women. The actress - who stars opposite Gainsbourg in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' - has reflected on how she reassessed her own sexuality after they locked lips in the new movie, which came shortly before she met her now-fiancee Ramona Agruma.
Inside Nova

Zayn Malik is to become an uncle

Zayn Malik is set to become an uncle in 2023. The former One Direction star's sister Waliyha has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Junaid Khan as she shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (12.12.22) to mark their second wedding anniversary. Alongside photos of her...
Inside Nova

Drake has custom necklace inspired by times he nearly got engaged

Drake has a custom 42-diamond necklace inspired by proposals he never made. The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is getting a unique item from jewellery designer Alex Moss titled 'Previous Engagements', which refers to times the star considered getting engaged without following through. Sharing a video of the extravagant item on Instagram,...
Inside Nova

Rebel Wilson 'loved playing the funny fat girl'

Rebel Wilson "loved" playing the "fat funny girl" during her early days in Hollywood. The 42-year-old actress felt "stereotyped" at the start of her movie career - but Rebel didn't have any qualms about the roles that she played. Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - explained:...
Inside Nova

Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'

Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
Inside Nova

Shawn Levy teases 'hardcore' violence in Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy has promised that there will be "hardcore" violence in 'Deadpool 3'. The 54-year-old director has been tasked with helming the film that integrates Ryan Reynolds' 'Merc with a Mouth' into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has promised that none of the carnage of the previous movies will be absent in the latest project.
Inside Nova

Daniel Craig to star in Queer

Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'. The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. 'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a...
Inside Nova

Best Brad Pitt movies

Stacker compiled the definitive ranking of the 51 films featuring Brad Pitt using an index of IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova

Jack Whitehall's mum once packed him 30 condoms for first lads' trip

Jack Whitehall's mum packed him 30 condoms for a "lads' holiday". The 'Jungle Cruise' actor was 19 years old when he went to Ibiza with a group of friends, and he admitted his mother Hilary tried to make sure he'd be 'safe' on the trip. Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life's...
Inside Nova

Lizzo to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs as musical guest on SNL due to serious band illness

Lizzo has stepped in to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the final episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2022. The American indie group's drummer Nick Zinner, 48, is seriously ill with pneumonia, and the 'Date With The Night' hitmakers are feeling "expectedly heartbroken" to have to cancel closing out the iconic late-night sketch show this weekend, but they must focus on supporting their sticksman through his recovery.
Inside Nova

Adam Sandler set for Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler is set to be bestowed with the Mark Twain Prize. The 'Uncut Gems' is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal and Ellen DeGeneres in being honoured with the prestigious prize. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour "recognises individuals who...
Inside Nova

Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘has filmed iconic 007 gunshot opening’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped as the next James Bond as he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films’ iconic gunshot opening. The ‘Kick-Ass’ actor, 32, was said on Sunday (11.12.22) by The Sun to have shot the sequence, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise’s new star in March 2023 after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the Bond role.
Inside Nova

Best albums of 2022

Stacker looked at all 2022 albums on Metacritic and highlighted the top 25, according to Metascore. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy