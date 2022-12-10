Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Rebel Wilson reveals how kissing woman on set sparked awakening
Rebel Wilson admits kissing Charlotte Gainsbourg on screen "opened her heart up" to the idea of dating women. The actress - who stars opposite Gainsbourg in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' - has reflected on how she reassessed her own sexuality after they locked lips in the new movie, which came shortly before she met her now-fiancee Ramona Agruma.
Inside Nova
Zayn Malik is to become an uncle
Zayn Malik is set to become an uncle in 2023. The former One Direction star's sister Waliyha has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Junaid Khan as she shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (12.12.22) to mark their second wedding anniversary. Alongside photos of her...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
Inside Nova
Selena Gomez responds to video claiming she was ‘always skinny’ when dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has responded to a TikTok video that claimed she was “always skinny” when she was dating Justin Bieber. The 30-year-old actress left a sad face emoji in reply to the clip that shared a montage of her apparently looking thin during her on-off relationship with the singer, 28, in the 2010s.
Dick Van Dyke Turned 97 Years Old, But These Paparazzi Pictures Have Me Kinda Baffled At How The Man Is Nearly 100
Brb, eating a spoonful of sugar.
Inside Nova
Drake has custom necklace inspired by times he nearly got engaged
Drake has a custom 42-diamond necklace inspired by proposals he never made. The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is getting a unique item from jewellery designer Alex Moss titled 'Previous Engagements', which refers to times the star considered getting engaged without following through. Sharing a video of the extravagant item on Instagram,...
Inside Nova
Rebel Wilson 'loved playing the funny fat girl'
Rebel Wilson "loved" playing the "fat funny girl" during her early days in Hollywood. The 42-year-old actress felt "stereotyped" at the start of her movie career - but Rebel didn't have any qualms about the roles that she played. Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - explained:...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
Inside Nova
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'
Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
Inside Nova
Shawn Levy teases 'hardcore' violence in Deadpool 3
Shawn Levy has promised that there will be "hardcore" violence in 'Deadpool 3'. The 54-year-old director has been tasked with helming the film that integrates Ryan Reynolds' 'Merc with a Mouth' into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has promised that none of the carnage of the previous movies will be absent in the latest project.
Inside Nova
Daniel Craig to star in Queer
Daniel Craig is set to star in 'Queer'. The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is attached to star in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' seminal 1985 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. 'Queer' follows the self-conscious and insecure Lee, who befriends and pursues a...
Inside Nova
Best Brad Pitt movies
Stacker compiled the definitive ranking of the 51 films featuring Brad Pitt using an index of IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Jack Whitehall's mum once packed him 30 condoms for first lads' trip
Jack Whitehall's mum packed him 30 condoms for a "lads' holiday". The 'Jungle Cruise' actor was 19 years old when he went to Ibiza with a group of friends, and he admitted his mother Hilary tried to make sure he'd be 'safe' on the trip. Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life's...
Inside Nova
Lizzo to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs as musical guest on SNL due to serious band illness
Lizzo has stepped in to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the final episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2022. The American indie group's drummer Nick Zinner, 48, is seriously ill with pneumonia, and the 'Date With The Night' hitmakers are feeling "expectedly heartbroken" to have to cancel closing out the iconic late-night sketch show this weekend, but they must focus on supporting their sticksman through his recovery.
Inside Nova
Adam Sandler set for Mark Twain Prize
Adam Sandler is set to be bestowed with the Mark Twain Prize. The 'Uncut Gems' is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal and Ellen DeGeneres in being honoured with the prestigious prize. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour "recognises individuals who...
Inside Nova
Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘has filmed iconic 007 gunshot opening’
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped as the next James Bond as he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films’ iconic gunshot opening. The ‘Kick-Ass’ actor, 32, was said on Sunday (11.12.22) by The Sun to have shot the sequence, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise’s new star in March 2023 after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the Bond role.
Inside Nova
Best albums of 2022
Stacker looked at all 2022 albums on Metacritic and highlighted the top 25, according to Metascore. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0