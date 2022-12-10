ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

darientimes.com

CT gets $5.7 million to plan broadband deployment and adoption

The U.S. Commerce Department has granted nearly $6 million to Connecticut for planning the statewide deployment and adoption of high-speed internet, kicking off an infrastructure project officials likened to the 19th century’s completion of the railroads and the 20th century’s electrification of homes. Most of the funding will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

These 2023 Golden Globe nominees have ties to Connecticut

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globes on Monday and the list consists of 27 categories. The tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin" scored the most nominations with eight and the sci-fi fable "Everything Everywhere All at Once" followed close behind, securing six. 2023 ceremony is scheduled to air on Jan. 10 on NBC and comedian Jared Carmichael is set to host the event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
darientimes.com

What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Study: Medicaid providers mostly can't be reached by phone

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A “secret shopper” accountability study shows that medical patients can’t readily schedule appointments by phone through Medicaid providers in New Mexico, even as the state and federal government spend $8.8 billion annually on the health care program that serves nearly half of state residents.
NEW MEXICO STATE
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1

Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
CONNECTICUT STATE

