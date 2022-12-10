ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Blake Lively shares candid photo of her bad hair day, tags Ryan Reynolds

Spotted: one very bad hair day. Blake Lively’s hair looked less than perfect in a photo she shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?” Lively asked. She tagged her husband, Ryan Reynolds, her “Teen Witch”-star sister, Robyn Lively, and her brother-in-law, Terry Reynolds, accusing them of not bringing the tangled ‘do to her attention. The “Gossip Girl” actress’ tresses appear frizzy and disheveled in the snap — a far cry from Serena van der Woodsen’s luscious locks. In the makeup-free photo, Lively wears a...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Shares Close-Up Photo of Daughter Malti’s Face: See the Cuddly Snap

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Proud mama! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her first winter season with daughter Malti. “I mean …,” the India native, 40, captioned a Tuesday, November 22, Instagram Story photo of her daughter’s face while sleeping. The 10-month-old, who the actress and Nick Jonas secretly welcomed via surrogate in January, snoozed in her car […]
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Social Media With Heartwarming Post Amid Kody Split

Moving forward! Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown returned to social media with an adorable Instagram post amid her split from now-ex-husband Kody Brown. “I couldn’t pass up matching sweaters for these two,” the TLC star, 53, captioned a snapshot of her two dogs wearing warm holiday-themed outfits, which she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 10.
GoldDerby

‘A Man Called Otto’ writer David Magee on reuniting with Marc Forster 18 years after ‘Finding Neverland’ success [Exclusive Video Interview]

David Magee started his Hollywood career with a level of success that has eluded even some of the most successful screenwriters in the business. His debut film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” not only landed among the year’s Best Picture nominees but also netted Magee an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. “The first time was surreal,” Magee tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about his early success. “The first time, I just wrote one movie, and I got to go [to the Oscars]. That was a whirlwind that still if I think back on those days, I’m a...
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce. Lenny has a girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina alleged that Lisa was aware of her relationship with Lenny. Meanwhile, poor Lenny was fading under the stress of dealing with both his wife and his girlfriend. In a hot […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!
BuzzFeed

20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
Footwear News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Christmas Tree-Inspired Look With Ruby Sandals at Cravings Event With John Legend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend attended Cravings’ Christmas event at the Westfield’s Mall last night. The model was glamorously dressed for the occasion, following the Holiday theme in a sparkling green outfit resembling a Christmas tree. The television personality, who is expecting her third child, wore a green set by Oséree. The outfit featured a button-down long-sleeve collared top and matching pants. Both were finished with ostrich feather-trimmed cuffs, resembling a tinsel, and dazzling metallic threading, making the...
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Says That Being With The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Was “Awkward”At The People’s Choice Awards

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was, at times, dark and intense. Drama queen Lisa Rinna came for Sutton Stracke repeatedly. Sutton thought that Rinna was lashing out because of the grief from losing her mother, Lois Rinna. Rinna claimed that RHOBH co-star Kyle Richard’s sister, Friend of the Housewives Kathy Hilton, allegedly had a […] The post Sutton Stracke Says That Being With The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Was “Awkward”At The People’s Choice Awards appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Sharna Burgess admits she has ‘dark’ intrusive thoughts about her baby

Sharna Burgess admitted recently that she sometimes fears the worst when it comes to her child. “Intrusive mom thoughts ….This is a real thing,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, 37, captioned a video on Instagram on Dec. 9 of her holding her baby while Cardi B’s viral “Oh my God, what is that?” soundbite played over it. “Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby.” Burgess then listed that some of the concerns she’s had...

