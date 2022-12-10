Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...

21 MINUTES AGO