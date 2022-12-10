Read full article on original website
Iman gets real about aging: ‘For me, it has never been a problem’
Iman is a “Rebel, Rebel” when it comes to embracing aging. The supermodel and founder of Iman Cosmetics is comfortable in her own skin at 67, and doesn’t care about trying to turn back the clock like many of her fashion-industry peers. “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings,” Iman told British Vogue in her new cover story published Wednesday. The legendary catwalker called the obsession with youth a “very Western mentality” and joked, “If you are worried...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
