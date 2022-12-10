Read full article on original website
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
John Cena and Jason Momoa to lead action-comedy Killer Vacation
John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the action-comedy 'Killer Vacation'. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor and the Hollywood star are leading the Warner Bros. flick, Deadline reports. Further details are slim at this time, however, Mark and Brian Gunn have penned the script with John Rickard and Peter...
Taylor Swift has 'never felt more free to create'
Taylor Swift has "never felt more free to create". The pop megastar has not only been re-recording her first six albums, starting with 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)', but the prolific star has released three albums of original music in quick concession, 2021's sister records 'folklore' and 'evermore' and October's 'Midnights'.
Adam Sandler set for Mark Twain Prize
Adam Sandler is set to be bestowed with the Mark Twain Prize. The 'Uncut Gems' is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal and Ellen DeGeneres in being honoured with the prestigious prize. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour "recognises individuals who...
