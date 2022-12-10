ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Got A “Tremendous Fit” And NFL Kicker In Spencer Shrader

Notre Dame landed their first addition from the transfer portal since it opened up on Monday, securing a commitment from South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. With the graduation of senior kicker Blake Grupe, finding a replacement in the portal became an important, but overlooked priority. Special teams evaluating can be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’

The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye

It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14

A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Will Need To Make Some Offensive Changes For The Gator Bowl

Notre Dame will certainly look a lot different on offense when it takes on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, it will have no choice. The Irish will be without star tight end Michael Mayer, who as expected is headed to the NFL after a brilliant college career. Notre Dame will also be without quarterback Drew Pyne, who jumped in the transfer portal after starting the final 10 games of the season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?

Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw

Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.

