LFCTransferRoom

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

All the key details as Morocco take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool target Matheus Nunes could be in action for Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Morocco on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake.

The winners of the tie will take on either England or France who will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

