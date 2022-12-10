FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Morocco take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Liverpool target Matheus Nunes could be in action for Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Morocco on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake.
The winners of the tie will take on either England or France who will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.
For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
