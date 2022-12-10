Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
tennisuptodate.com
Rising American Alycia Parks continues superb form with back-to-back WTA 125 titles
21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
tennisuptodate.com
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
tennisuptodate.com
Murray on Federer's farewell: "Finishing alongside Nadal just felt right"
Andy Murray was present for the retirement of Roger Federer in London as he was part of Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup and he found it fitting. The final match of Roger Federer's professional career was a doubles match played for Team Europe alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal. They wrote so many chapters of tennis history together that it was very fitting for them to share the court once more for the final chapter of Federer's career.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
tennisuptodate.com
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
tennisuptodate.com
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka taken aback by Serena Williams retirement: "It feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back"
Naomi Osaka was taken aback by Serena William's retirement as it just felt too surreal to see her actually go throug with it. Like many of us, Naomi Osaka grew up watching Williams play and the moment she actually retired from tennis seemed like something that was never going to happen. Williams made the announcement weeks away from the US Open and actually went through with it at the US Open closing the greatest tennis career of all time.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
tennisuptodate.com
Juan Carlos Ferrero seals ATP Coach of the Year after record-breaking season for Alcaraz
The coach of Carlos Alcaraz, former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero was named the ATP coach of the year after leading his player to a grand slam victory and the number one ranking. Carlos Alcaraz has had an amazing year, far better than he or his coach Juan Carlos...
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz expects to be the hunted in 2023 instead of the hunter: "Everyone will want to beat me"
Carlos Alcaraz expects quite a tough season in 2023 as he thinks most players will be gunning to take him down after his success this year. The Spaniard finished the year as number one after playing a surprisingly good season overall winning a grand slam in the process as well as a few ATP 1000 Masters. It certainly will make things harder for him because there will be more pressure than before. Speaking to the media, he admitted that he had time to gather his thoughts on everything that happened in the previous year:
tennisuptodate.com
Moutet hopes to continue to rise to new heights after reaching career high in 2022 despite controversial moments
Corentin Moutet had a veyr interesting season packed with ups and downs and also some controversy but he hopes to keep his improvement going in 2023. Moutet started the year with high hopes and despite encouraging play early in the year he stumbled for a while. Eventually, he rediscovered his form late in the year stringing together a couple of strong results on the ATP and Challenger level to rise all the way to number 51. It's the ranking he ended the year with and it's his career-best ranking as well.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Hobart International WTA Entry List featuring Bouzkova, Mertens, Cornet and Putintseva
With the Australian Open weeks away, the players on the WTA tour will be looking to hone their skills ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14 2023 in Hobart, Australia. A WTA 250 event, the Hobart International will...
tennisuptodate.com
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu aims to avoid injury woes in 2023: "I just want to stay healthier for longer"
Emma Raducanu saw her public profile explode after her unexpected triumph at the US Open and in her case, not all publicity was good publicity necessarily. British media is quite famous around the world as they can be rather harsh towards public persons and Raducanu saw that once her results faltered. She handled the pressure quite well off the court and in a recent interview she admitted that she's proud of the way she handled some of those headlines:
tennisuptodate.com
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Comments / 0