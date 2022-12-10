21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.

2 DAYS AGO