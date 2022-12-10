Holger Rune finished last year at the Next Gen Finals in Milan and he nearly made the ATP Finals this year by finishing his year at the ATP Masters in Paris with a trophy. That trophy was not the only trophy he won this year as he won his first in Munich earlier this year. He also won Stockholm and had a couple of other notable results along the way as well. It's been a crazy rise by the Danish player with most of coming late in the season. Still, all of that was more than enough for him to win the 2022 ATP Newcomer of the Year Award.

16 HOURS AGO