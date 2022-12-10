Read full article on original website
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
Kyrgios, Tiafoe Among Stars Named in Netflix Tennis Docuseries
The show's first five episodes premiere on Jan. 13, which is three days before the 2023 Australian Open kicks off.
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
Rising American Alycia Parks continues superb form with back-to-back WTA 125 titles
21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Rennae Stubbs believes wrong call made on WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award: "As much as I adore Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville deserved this award"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs came out in support for Daria Saville believing her to be more deserving of the WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award. It's not the first time Stubbs is saying that as she made a comment on the ward a few years back when a fan asked her whether Serena Williams deserved it. Stubbs recently coached Williams at the US Open and remains a passionate fan of the sport. She said that in her mind, Daria Gaville deserved the award the most and she's now doubled down after Tatjana Maria got it.
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
VIDEO: Nadal tries one-handed backhand as preparation continues for 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is a great competitor and he experimented with something new in his recent practices to see whether it could be useful to him as he continues his tennis journey. There is very little that Nadal won't do to try and win as his Roland Garros run this year demonstrated. He practically played with a numb foot the entire event and he made it work. A video surfacing online showed Nadal trying out a one-handed backhand which got fans talking about whether he'll introduce a new shot to his arsenal.
Rune named 2022 ATP Newcomer of the Year
Holger Rune finished last year at the Next Gen Finals in Milan and he nearly made the ATP Finals this year by finishing his year at the ATP Masters in Paris with a trophy. That trophy was not the only trophy he won this year as he won his first in Munich earlier this year. He also won Stockholm and had a couple of other notable results along the way as well. It's been a crazy rise by the Danish player with most of coming late in the season. Still, all of that was more than enough for him to win the 2022 ATP Newcomer of the Year Award.
Video: Genie Bouchard posts training video ahead of return at World Tennis League tournament
Eugenie Bouchard has been actively working on her off-season in preparation for the 2023 season. Bouchard is slated to participate in the World Tennis League's inaugural tournament, which will take place in Dubai from December 19 to December 24. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist will represent Team Kites, which will feature...
Murray moving in the 'right direction' but still targeting progress in 2023: "Like this year I have progressed a lot from where I was"
Andy Murray has big goals in 2023 as he will try to build on the progress he made in 2022 with a good showing early during the Australian summer. Murray had plenty of positive showings in 2022 playing some solid tennis throughout the way with one final on the grass in Stuttgart. He's had plenty of disappointment as well but he hopes that the progress made will allow him to achieve his goals in 2023 as the season gets underway in Australia.
Djokovic launches new trainers: “I am really proud of the whole process”
Novak Djokovic has come around to updating his trainers as he revealed that Asics are releasing a new updated version of his tennis shoe named the Court FF3 Novak. Djokovic has been using Asics trainers for years and he really likes the one he uses right now. That is why he was pretty uninterested in updating it however he came around that with a new shoe coming soon. The new trainer will be named Court FF3 Novak and it will officially launch on January 1st.
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
2023 Adelaide International 2 WTA Entry List featuring Swiatek, Jabeur, Garcia and Badosa
Several of the top stars on the WTA circuit will hope to start their 2023 season on the right foot, with the Adelaide International iI tournament taking place immediately after Adelaide International I but before the Australian Open. A WTA 500 event, Adelaide 2 will run from January 9-14 2023...
LTA React Badly To The ATP's Russian Reaction
Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, who organise Wimbledon, decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from England's summer grass court events, and fines were already handed out by the Women's Tennis Association for those decisions - but this week it was confirmed that the Association of Tennis Professionals have now also followed suit by levying an £820,000 fine on the LTA in relation to male competitors, reports Dailystoke.
Berrettini on how Alcaraz shifted mentality away from Big Four due to meteoric rise: "It’s like maybe we can do it as well"
Matteo Berrettini was impressed in the way Alcaraz was able to prove himself against members of the big three showing other players that it's very possible. Carlos Alcaraz made a name for himself early this year when he won the Rio Open on clay. He was able to beat Berrettini along the way which left an impression on the Italian and he found inspiration in what he would do about two months later. Alcaraz was playing in Madrid with the Miami Masters already in his pocket and he bested Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back to advance to the final. He won that event but it showed other players that the big three members are beatable.
Alcaraz expects to be the hunted in 2023 instead of the hunter: "Everyone will want to beat me"
Carlos Alcaraz expects quite a tough season in 2023 as he thinks most players will be gunning to take him down after his success this year. The Spaniard finished the year as number one after playing a surprisingly good season overall winning a grand slam in the process as well as a few ATP 1000 Masters. It certainly will make things harder for him because there will be more pressure than before. Speaking to the media, he admitted that he had time to gather his thoughts on everything that happened in the previous year:
