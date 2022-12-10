Norwayne's fourth-quarter barrage buries Northwestern in boys basketball

CRESTON — Parker Metsker wasn't feeling good in the hours leading up to Norwayne's matchup with Northwestern.

The sophomore was one of several Bobcats battling some sort of ailment, but nothing was going to slow him down when it mattered most.

Metsker was the centerpiece of Norwayne's huge fourth-quarter run that led the Bobcats a 75-57 win over Northwestern and cemented them as the Wayne County Athletic League frontrunner.

The only player in the Bobcats' promising sophomore class to get big minutes as a freshman, Metsker looked like a seasoned varsity player in the fourth, pushing the ball at a breakneck pace in transition to create easy baskets for himself and others.

"It was a close game, so I thought I just needed to get out and get us some buckets," Metsker said.

He did just that.

Northwestern (1-3, 1-1) had cut Norwayne's lead to 55-50 early in the fourth, creating potential for some drama down the stretch. By the time Metsker scored two baskets and assisted on three others, along with an Ethan Hann steal-and-score, the Bobcats led 68-50 and had a victory wrapped up. Metsker finished 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

"That's been Parker's MO really his whole life, but varsity-wise the past two years," Norwayne coach Brian West said of Metsker's energy. "That's why he (was) our sixth man last year as a freshman, because that's what he does. He's an energy guy who has no quit. He's full speed all the time."

Hann was another major part of Norwayne's big fourth, when it outscored Northwestern 25-11. After going scoreless through the first three quarters, Hann scored 11 in the fourth, breaking through after several of his teammates carried the load over the first 24 minutes.

Beau Polen and Justin Rupp were Norwayne's biggest impact players in the first half.

Polen came off the bench to score 13 in the first half, including hitting three 3s. He finished with a team-high 16 points and helped kickstart a Norwayne (3-1, 2-0) offense that otherwise sputtered in the first quarter and trailed 16-10 at the end of one.

"He carried us there in the second quarter for a while," West said. "I've always said it's not easy for teenagers to come off the bench. It's an ego thing. (In their head), they need to start. So far, after four games, Beau has accepted that role as a sixth man. Tonight, without Beau we don't win that game."

Meanwhile, Rupp, who has been recovering from an ankle injury during the opening weeks of the season, had perhaps his best all-around game of the year with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

"We talked after the Medina game," West said. "He only took six shots. I told him for us to get to where we want to be, he's got to average double figure shots. I'm talking like 15 to 20. ... I thought he was much more aggressive tonight offensively."

Braden West also scored 12, hitting four 3s, as the fifth Bobcat in double figures.

Northwestern had plenty of promising moments, rallying from 33-24 halftime deficit to tie the score in the third quarter and keeping in close at the start of the fourth. The Huskies just went cold, and turned the ball over a few times, as Norwayne went on its late run.

Brett Alberts continued his big senior year, scoring a game-high 21 points. Owen Ferriman added 14 points and Jacob Ward had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Having to play without starting forward Luke Wright was a major blow for the Huskies.

"We play eight guys," Northwestern coach Mark Alberts Jr. said. "Without Luke, you lose a guy who is built (well), who can match up with a Justin Rupp. Not that (Gavin Phillips) and Jacob Ward and Anthony Welch didn't do a very good job battling with him because Justin Rupp is a tough matchup, but Luke has got that physical body that can match up with him."

Wright had to sit out after picking up two technical fouls against Columbia earlier in the week, which Alberts said should never have happened.

"If it's deserving, we wouldn't say a word," Alberts said of Wright's technical fouls. "But it wasn't deserving. It's very unfortunate for a kid, especially as a senior. He'll never play at Norwayne again unless it's a tournament game. It's a very unfortunate thing for him."

The Huskies dropped to 1-3, but Alberts said that record doesn't indicate the type of team they are.

"We're playing a whole lot better than we did last year," he said. "We play harder. It maybe doesn't always look like it, but we competed a lot harder on the defensive end tonight."

