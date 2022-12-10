Logan picked to host 2024 America in Bloom symposium

LOGAN – Logan has more than once been recognized by America in Bloom (AIB), a nationwide community beautification program, for its local volunteer work in enhancing the beauty of the city. Now America in Bloom has chosen Logan to host its national symposium in September 2024.

“We’ve been involved in (AIB) since 2004, and we’ve won a whole bunch of awards in that period of time,” said Rick Webb, who co-chairs Logan’s AIB committee with Bobbi Bishop. He explained that as host of the 2024 symposium, Logan’s main responsibility will be organizing an intense tour of the city and its environs for a group of visiting AIB members.

“We’ll have people from the symposium come, and they’ll spend an afternoon and an evening in Logan,” Webb explained. “We will give them a tour like we do for the America in Bloom judges when they visit.”

Predicting that around 150 or more people from around the country, and even a few international visitors, will attend, Webb said, “We’ll show them a lot of the good things that we’re doing in Logan.” Using buses to ferry the group around, he said, “we will visit a lot of things in the outskirts of the city, like the Chieftain Center and the welcome center and the historical society… and then we will do tours of Logan, a lot of the different businesses and the things that are going on. We’ll break them down into groups of about 12 to 14, and we’ll orchestrate it so we have numerous stops along the way.”

After the tour the visitors will have a chance to visit some of the businesses they have seen on the tour, ask questions and shop, Webb said, “and then we will host a meal. Our hope is to have it on Main Street, shut down that one block, and have a long table… We’ll do a farm-to-table type meal with a lot of different restaurants participating, and we’ll have locally grown food. And then of course we have locally made wine and beer and beverages that we’ll serve.”

Being named the symposium host, Webb said, is exciting: “We’re one of the smaller cities that have ever hosted it,” he noted.

He added that “it’s an honor to be given this, and there are going to be a lot of people involved in this. We have a committee of many people who will be involved, and students from the high school.

We’re going to have tour guides, and people on the bus to help direct, and people at each station that talk about what’s going on at that location. So it will involve 100 some people to coordinate the entire thing. It’s quite an undertaking.”

According to its website, America in Bloom “promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements. We envision communities across the country as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work, and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.”

As mentioned, over the years Logan has won multiple awards from AIB. Most recently, in this year’s annual awards competition, the city won the Best Pollinator Habitat Award and the People’s Choice YouTube Video Award. Logan also received special recognition from its program advisors for its urban forestry.