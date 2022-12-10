Zoning board hears multiple short-term rental cases

LOGAN – Tuesday evening, the Logan Zoning Board of Appeals convened to hear and decide on various proposals for short term rentals, known colloquially as airbnbs. Several current and prospective owners of short term rentals presented cases for either a variance or a conditional use permit, which would allow their business to exist in a zone that does not normally permit that type of property use.

The zoning board heard proposals from the following current or prospective owners of tourist homes: Shawn Ryan, Jason and Lynn Troyer, Phil and Jennifer Hill, RJ Edwards, Uma Zielinski, and Shaun North.

Ryan, Edwards, Zielinski, and North all have properties currently available for rental on the airbnb website. All except Edwards are listed on the site as “superhosts,” which refers to hosts that have both an exceptionally high average rating and a high volume of renters. The Troyer and Hill families do not appear to yet have listings, and are in the late stages of renovation.

The meeting took place amid a growing debate in the city over tourist homes, which some residents believe are not properly regulated. The Logan Daily News has reported on previous discussions of this issue among both the zoning board and city council.

At a meeting of the city council last month, two Logan residents claimed the short term rentals to be “excessive in occupancy and concentration,” and claimed issues with traffic, parking, noise, and lack of fire safety measures.

The only vocal opposition at Tuesday’s meeting was previous zoning board chair, Dan Stohs. Stohs urged that the board should not approve any conditional use permits until the issue has been fully legislated by city council. He cited the city code section 157.050, which requires conditional uses to be “harmonious and appropriate” with the existing or intended character of a neighborhood. Stohs argued that the tourist homes, by bring strangers into residential areas, do not conform to that character.

Ryan was the first property owner to present, and was accompanied by two people who spoke on his behalf. He was seeking a conditional use permit on his duplex property at 763 and 765 Third Street. His real estate investing, going back 17 years, includes 25 houses, which he buys in poor condition at low rates with a plan to renovate them. The duplex in question used to be a long-term rental, but Ryan claims that excessive property damage by a previous tenant has prompted his transition toward a short term model.

The individual units are one bedroom and allow only two guests at a time. Ryan claimed that neighbors of the duplex have his phone number in the case of any disturbances. Though he is applying for a conditional use permit as a tourist home, he says that many of his guests tend to be traveling nurses, pharm techs, heavy equipment operators, construction workers, or people waiting on a permanent home to be built – people who intend to stay for a month or longer.

In the event that Ryan’s short-term lodging is being used for longer term purposes, this raises an issue in regards to fire safety regulations. It seems that fire inspections are not yet required on airbnbs. By contrast to long-term residences, tourist homes are not required to have smoke detectors. More than half of states, not including Ohio, require carbon monoxide alarms in long-term rentals.

Ryan said that the duplex has a smoke alarm, fire extinguisher, and carbon monoxide alarm, even though the property is all electric. The property’s airbnb listing indicates that the duplex is equipped with a smoke detector and a fire extinguisher, but does not appear to show that it has a carbon monoxide alarm.Ryan’s proposal was approved unanimously.

A conditional use request was also made by Jason and Lynn Troyer, who planon opening a bnb at 1096 Church Street. They were accompanied by Melanie Lonas, current owner of the property, who seems to be in the process of selling the property to the Troyers. The Troyers said they intend to orient the home toward families and couples, and to forbid partying in the interests of both the community and themselves as homeowners.

Lonas spoke on their behalf: the concerns of Stohs and other opponents of unregulated tourist homes are valid, she told the board, but the Troyers are dedicated to maintaining a peaceful rental in accordance with the neighborhood. She echoed the sentiments of all advocates and beneficiaries of the tourist home market. By renovating the homes, Lonas argued, they are improving the quality of the neighborhood.

The Troyers also found a vocal advocate on the zoning board. Member Jorden Meadows, who lives adjacent to the Church Street property, said the Troyers have improved the property.

The board approved the Troyers request unanimously. They also unanimously approved the request of Phil and Jennifer Hill, who were represented in absentia by lawyer Craig Moncrief of Columbus. Their property sits in a manufacturing district, even though it is in the neighborhood of several other residences.

The latter three presentations before the zoning board, that of Edwards, Zielinski, and North, all concerned variance permits. Their short-term rental homes operate near downtown, within the central business district. Variance claims allow for the use of a property that is otherwise prohibited in a given district.

Attorney Maurice Thompson of Columbus was on hand as legal counsel to Edwards and Zielinski, whose properties neighbor each other.

“There is no conditional use option available, the way the zoning code is written,” Thompson pointed out, explaining why they pursued a variance claim.

Edwards’ property, in the upstairs portion of 49 East Hunter Street, has two beds and allows for four people to stay there at once. It contains a smoke alarm and fire extinguisher, but no carbon monoxide alarm, as the unit is all-electric. Though it is not listed as a superhost property, the property has generally positive reviews. Edwards owns a lot for off-street parking, which he allows guests at Zielinski’s airbnb to use.

In examining the reviews on Edwards’ property at 49 East Hunter, a reply to a review by the site’s manager said that the building is a converted warehouse. It is unclear whether the conversion of the building was the doing of Edwards and his company, Select Management Investments, LLC. Part 4C of section 157.043 of the city code, in reference to variance claims, requires that “special conditions and circumstances do not result from the actions of the applicant.” Were the residential character of the upstairs of 49 East Hunter St. the result of the property owner’s actions, this arguably could have some relevance to this requirement in the code. The claim was passed by the board unanimously, however.

Zielinski, whose short term rental is at 61 East Hunter Street, lives in Columbus and has owned cabins in Hocking Hills for four years. Back in May, she and her husband purchased the property on East Hunter, which has three beds and she says is oriented toward tourist couples. The property’s previous owner, who ran it as a short-term rental, made several renovations; Zielinski added central air to the home. She argued that the property (and by extension, downtown airbnbs in general) provides a boon to the community by bringing tourists to Logan businesses. She also pointed out that her property is a duplex, containing one long-term and one short-term rental. In addition, the property’s nine reviews are all five stars.

Zielinski’s property sits directly beside Edwards’. One member of the zoning board mentioned this, but was reminded by another member that it sits in the central business district, and thus is presumably not a disturbance to long-term residents. Zielinski’s request was approved unanimously.

The last presentation was made by Shaun North, who applied for variance claims at his bnb properties at 85 North Mulberry St., one block from the properties of Edwards and Zielinski, and at 133 South Market St. North is in both the short- and long-term rental business. Both his property listings on airbnb enjoy high overall reviews.

The size of these units in comparison with the allowable number of guests was not questioned, nor concerns with fire safety. The Mulberry location is listed as a studio apartment with one bed and a convertible sofa, which allows four guests. The second has an indoor hammock and one bed in a single bedroom, and also allows four guests. Neither apartment is listed as having a carbon monoxide alarm or fire extinguisher. The South Market property has a private deck with a fire pit; it is referred to on the listing as “The Whiskey Deck.”

In his presentation, North made an impassioned plea on behalf of tourist lodging as well as the community at large.

“My family loves community, bringing people together, and providing a good place for people to live,” he said. Though he said he is committed to long term rentals as well, he believes the short term market is an essential supplement to property owners’ income. The business of long term rentals is “hell,” he told the zoning board, in reference to the damage to property and failure to pay rent.

North does not believe that the airbnb business – which currently has around 30 properties in the entire city, many of which are small homes with small capacities – is presently a threat to housing or the character of the Logan community. As for the future?

“If it gets out of control, well then we can reel it back in,” he told the zoning board. His request was approved unanimously.

