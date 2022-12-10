ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

School board honors outgoing county auditor

 4 days ago

LOGAN – At its most recent meeting on Dec. 5, the Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education passed a resolution expressing thanks and appreciation to Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson, who announced last year that after seven four-year terms in office, he would not seek re-election in 2022.

The board’s resolution thanks Wilson for his dedicated public service, as well as for the specific help and support he has provided to the school district.

The resolution notes that Wilson is an alum of Logan High School, Hocking College and Ohio University, who was born in Hocking County and has lived here all his life except for four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force.

In Wilson’s nearly 28 years as county auditor, it says, he has “held himself to high ethical standards and prided himself on honesty, integrity, and treating people fairly and with respect, being a model public servant.”

The resolution goes on to cite reasons that the school district in particular has to be grateful to Wilson, including his working with the district, the school board and district Treasurer Paul Shaw “to provide information, data, guidance and resources that have allowed and contributed to the success of the Logan-Hocking Local School District and the success of its students and graduates”; his service on a committee that successfully worked for passage of a bond issue in 1989, “changing the School District forever”; and his service on a business advisory council that provided guidance to another levy committee in 2001, which helped pass another bond issue, “completely transforming the school district’s facilities throughout the county.”

In the Nov. 8 general election, Christopher Robers was elected county auditor after running unopposed.

Logan, OH
