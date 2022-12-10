Annual event remembers those who died in Pearl Harbor attack

LOGAN – On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Hocking County Honor Guard hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event on the Falls Mill Bridge on River Road in Logan.

After a prayer offered by Pastor Larry Hoffmann, a Viet Nam veteran, those in attendance heard from speaker Rodney Rogers, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired Methodist minister.

Rogers recalled the human toll of the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, when “hundreds of Japanese fighter planes... managed to destroy or damage nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes. More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack, including civilians, and another 1,000 people were wounded.”

The day after the attack, he noted, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan, famously calling Dec. 7, 1941 “a day that will live in infamy.”

Rogers went on to talk about the larger significance of the attack for the United States. “The very soul of our nation had been tested by the fires of adversity,” he said. “Some have said that this was some of our darkest hours, but it was out of these dark hours that the greatness of this great nation was reborn. Thousands stepped forward to answer the call to arms, leaving family and loved ones behind, willing to pay the ultimate price in defense of our nation. We became a nation solidified in two purposes; defending ourselves as a nation and defeating those who would attack us. Our communities and businesses within them turned their efforts toward supporting the greater good of our nation, sacrificing personal comfort and gain.”

Today, he said, “a new generation of men and women stand ready to defend, not only our country, but also the free world. It has been over eight decades since the attack on Pearl Harbor but we must never forget the lessons of that day. We must stand vigilant, ready to defend the freedoms we enjoy in this, the greatest country in the world. We must continually pray that such attacks will never happen again.”

Following a gunfire salute by the Hocking County Honor Guard, and a rendition of “Taps” by Logan High School student Arabella Gordon, a wreath was dropped from the bridge into the Hocking River, to commemorate those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

